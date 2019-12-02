You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Caron Butler will be bringing 15 kids to see the Holiday Train tonight
0 comments
top story

Caron Butler will be bringing 15 kids to see the Holiday Train tonight

{{featured_button_text}}
Caron Butler Holiday Train

RACINE — One of Racine's favorite sons, two-time NBA All-Star Caron Butler, will be bringing 15 local kids to see the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train tonight.

Butler announced on his Facebook page that a bus with himself and the kids will be leaving the Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 21st St., at 5 p.m. tonight.

The Holiday Train is making two stops in Racine County tonight: one at the Amtrak station in Sturtevant and the other near The Depot tavern on Highway G in Caledonia. Butler's bus is going to the stop at The Depot.

"All kids should experience this," Butler said in a Facebook post, followed by a heart emoji.

The train travels across North America every year, raising money and collecting food for dozens of food banks, and has become a holiday-time staple in Racine County.

Festivities — including a live DJ, visit from Santa, Milwaukee Brewers costumed representatives, and food and drinks — are already underway at The Depot. 

The train is expected to arrive in Sturtevant at 6:50 p.m. before moving on to the stop in Caledonia at 8 p.m.

0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
Squabbles between Waterford-area fire agencies have ‘potential to cause harm’
Local News

Squabbles between Waterford-area fire agencies have ‘potential to cause harm’

  • 8 min to read

Interdepartmental squabbles and clashing egos are getting in the way of public safety, a Journal Times investigation found.

Call logs and after-call reports demonstrate how deep the divide has gotten: First responders from the Tichigan and Rochester departments have repeatedly called more distant fire departments for backup despite a Waterford ambulance being mere minutes away.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News