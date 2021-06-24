CALEDONIA — Caledonia coffee lovers can now get their caffeine fix closer to home.

A new Starbucks, located at 4917 Douglas Ave., opened Thursday to a steady flow of drive-thru customers, walk-in customers and customers who lounged in the front patio. The new business could be the beginning of fulfilling the hopes of Caledonia leaders, who have been trying to get the high-traffic Douglas Avenue corridor to achieve its economic potential.

The plan was originally announced in October and its opening is “on schedule,” said developer Lee Jaramillo, a principal at southeast Wisconsin-based Northterra Real Estate Group.

Caron Butler was an investor of the Starbucks property. The Racine native and two-time NBA All-Star was there with family and loved ones for opening day. He said he felt blessed to see the final result after watching and participating in the process of funding and building.

“(Lee Jaramillo) talking about the vision of what this would look like and and me growing up, literally, not too far from here. I saw the possibilities,” said Butler, who worked at a Burger King as a young man and now owns several Burger King franchises. “I wanted to invest not just for that purpose, but to give people opportunities and jobs.”

Jaramillo sought the corner of Douglas Avenue and 4½ Mile Road for its busy traffic. He also wanted to bring more to the Caledonia community.

Starbucks is joining a slate of new developments in Caledonia, including the a Culver’s at 4542 Douglas Ave. set to open before the end of the year.

The new O&H Danish Bakery — which shares a building with the new Starbucks — is set to open late July, according to the bakery’s vice president of marketing Matt Horton.

“Starbucks is going to be a catalyst ... and I think there’s going to be more to come,” Jaramillo said of future developments.

Convivial at the cafe Customers sit and talk on the front patio of Starbucks on Thursday in Caledonia.

Cheryl King, a Caledonia resident, said she was happy to see a Starbucks open on the north side.

“We’ve been waiting for one of these to come to this side of town,” King said. When O&H opens, King said she’ll be able to “knock two birds with one stone.”

Jaramillo, a county resident and former baseball player who played in the minor leagues after being drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in 1998, enlisted Butler’s help because they both value giving back to the community.

“It just feels good,” Jaramillo said. “You have this sense of helping the community grow ... in the right direction.”

Growth, Butler said, is “what it’s all about.”

