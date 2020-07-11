× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Jermaine Sheppard could have stayed home this weekend. But instead, on Saturday, he was out building a garden. He credits Caron Butler for getting him outside.

“He always comes back and supports the community, by any means necessary,” Sheppard said of Butler. “I want to put in effort to help Racine too.”

On Saturday, the Racine Urban Garden Network began building its ninth public community garden at Searching Together Baptist Church on the street that bears Butler’s name. And now the garden bears his name too: Butler Garden, 825 Caron Butler Drive.

It’s been the mission of Christine Flynn, the founder and president of the Racine Urban Garden Network, to bring more gardening to Racine.

“People can grow their own healthy food. People help each other, get acquainted with each other. There is a completely diverse array of people ... working together in our gardens,” Flynn said of the myriad benefits of the public gardens.

The plan to create what would become Butler Garden started when Pastor Willie Riley Jr. of Searching Together Baptist Church connected with Flynn to establish a garden on his church’s property.

Knowing Butler’s community-supporting reputation, Flynn started making calls, trying to find someone who could put her in touch with the retired two-time NBA All-Star.

“He’s all about making community better for everyone,” Flynn said.

She finally got him on the phone, and Butler quickly offered the nearly $5,000 necessary to purchase the materials to establish the garden. Butler was at the church on Saturday, located less than a block away from the house he grew up in, helping place the wooden walls of garden plots onto the grass that would later be filled with soil that could be used to grow fresh produce in the federally designated food desert that covers much of the City of Racine.

With the help of dozens of community volunteers, along with Butler’s funding and hands at work, the foundation for the roots of a new garden were laid Saturday.

“This teaches the importance of building and planning. It’s a survival skill,” Butler said as work got underway.

“It’s amazing,” added Riley, “because I didn’t expect this many people to get involved with this project. It’s great to see this community come together to do something worthwhile and long-term.”

One of the major focuses of even small-scale projects like this is to “bring resources back to the community,” Butler said. The 40-year-old added that he is happy “to be a resource for Racine County” right now in his efforts to give his hometown’s neighborhoods the resources they need to thrive.

Butler Garden’s resources, Riley said, will be used to directly help residents in the neighborhood. There are a couple senior-living facilities nearby and the church plans to donate some of the fresh food to those homes.

“We want to try to help all the citizens here,” Riley said.

Kentay Varnell is a Kenosha resident and longtime friend of Butler’s. On Friday, Butler phoned Varnell, asking if he’d be willing to come out the next day to help build the garden beds that will soon hold the seeds that will grow into fresh, healthy vegetables.

“I always come out and support things he (Butler) does,” Varnell said. “He does great things for Racine.”

Like Sheppard, Varnell was inspired to help thanks to the spark Butler provided.

But Butler didn’t want to take the credit. “What’s great about community,” he said, “is its togetherness.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.