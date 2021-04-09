CARES Act funding keeps Racine's bus system afloat

RACINE — It was a tough year for public transit.
Mike Maierle, the city’s transit and parking system manager, said Racine’s RYDE bus system is funded through 2021.
What happens after the year is over? Whether there will be additional federal funding is unknown.
“We are clinging to the life preserver of the CARES Act funding,” Maierle said, referring to the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act signed by then-President Donald Trump in March 2020.
Maierle added that, without federal funds, “I don’t know if there would be a transit system left.”
Approximately one-quarter of the annual budget comes from customers using the bus.
When the number of customers drops significantly, as it did during the pandemic, it hits the budget hard.
Busing in a pandemic
Willie McDonald — general manager for First Transit, which runs the local bus system on contract with the city — reviewed last year’s use figures with the Transit Commission on Thursday.
“The numbers are pretty much down in every area,” McDonald said.
Revenue for 2020 was down more than 60% and ridership was down nearly 30%.
There are other issues besides the loss of customers and revenue due to the pandemic.
Ten of the city’s buses are 2004 models, driving up maintenance costs.
The fleet is diesel-powered, making it expensive to fuel.
Racine has received significant sums for its public transit, but that money was specifically earmarked for converting the fleet from diesel to electric.
Racine was the recipient of $6.2 million from the Volkswagen Transit Capital Assistance Grant Program and $3.18 million from the Federal Transit Authority.
Racine has announced plans to buy nine electric buses with the money. By the end of 2021, the city is expecting to have the most electric buses of any community in Wisconsin. The goal is having 100% electric buses by 2030.