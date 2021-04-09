CARES Act funding keeps Racine's bus system afloat

RACINE — It was a tough year for public transit.

Mike Maierle, the city’s transit and parking system manager, said Racine’s RYDE bus system is funded through 2021.

What happens after the year is over? Whether there will be additional federal funding is unknown.

“We are clinging to the life preserver of the CARES Act funding,” Maierle said, referring to the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act signed by then-President Donald Trump in March 2020.

Maierle added that, without federal funds, “I don’t know if there would be a transit system left.”

Approximately one-quarter of the annual budget comes from customers using the bus.

When the number of customers drops significantly, as it did during the pandemic, it hits the budget hard.

Busing in a pandemic

Willie McDonald — general manager for First Transit, which runs the local bus system on contract with the city — reviewed last year’s use figures with the Transit Commission on Thursday.

“The numbers are pretty much down in every area,” McDonald said.