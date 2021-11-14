'Careless burning' reportedly causes residential fire on Summit Avenue

RACINE — "Careless burning practices" allegedly caused a residential fire Sunday on the 1300 block of Summit Avenue.
According to a release from the City of Racine Fire Department, crews were dispatched at about 5:30 p.m. to reports of a fire. The first arriving fire crews found a shed fully engulfed in fire at the rear of the residence.
Firefighters used chainsaws to cut through wooden fences in order to reach the fire. It was extinguished quickly.
Investigation of the fire indicated that "unattended and careless burning practices" were allegedly the cause of the fire, the release said. The homeowner was burning wooden construction debris that ignited combustible material near the shed.
No injuries were reported in the fire.
The shed, valued at about $2,500, was considered a total loss. The shed's contents, valued at about $1,500, were also destroyed by the fire, according to the release.
The RFD is reminding readers of Racine Municipal Ordinance 50-261, which allows outside fires only for cooking. It is also reminding readers of Racine Municipal Ordinance 18-369, which generally only allows outdoor recreational fires if they are contained in portable fireplaces that are Underwriters Laboratories approved and used in accordance with manufacturer recommendations.
Screens to contain embers must be in place for any recreational fire, the RFD advised. Outside fires must also be continuously supervised.
