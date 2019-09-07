RACINE — The State Street Bridge and nearby shoreline were lined with spectators Saturday afternoon as a prime vantage point for people to watch the seventh annual Cardboard Boat Race and Regatta.
The event, organized and sponsored by Harbor Lite Yacht Club, 559 State St., drew about 20 boats which were built and decorated at Racine Riverside Marine, 950 Erie St. The river in front of Riverside was also the starting line for the boats which headed upstream, under the bridge, around a buoy in front of Harbor Lite and back to the bridge.
The four contests were: singles and doubles, each of which awarded the winners $150; tavern teams for a traveling trophy; and the kids’ race which also awarded trophies, said Jerrod McFarland, the event chairman for Harbor Lite. Buca’s Bar & Grill, 4234 Douglas Ave., won the tavern trophy.
As to how the builders, who started at 9 a.m. that day, made their boats float, McFarland said: “Cardboard floats. Cardboard seams don’t float, but cardboard floats. That’s a design factor; if you build it like a boat, it’ll float.
"But you’ve got to cover the seams, because the seams are just holes for the water to go in.”
