Try 3 months for $3

MADISON — The Wisconsin Lottery’s 5 Card Cash Lotto game will be retired this weekend, lottery officials announced Tuesday. The final drawing is set for Saturday, and the game will no longer be offered for purchase after that date. Prizes may still be redeemed up to 180 days after the draw date printed on the ticket.

Since debuting in April 2014, 5 Card Cash has paid out over $18.5 million in prizes.

Game retirements allow the lottery officials to introduce new offerings that aid property tax relief for Wisconsin residents. The lottery staff continually reviews its product lines and makes adjustments as needed based on data trends and feedback.

A new Lotto game is scheduled to begin on Sunday. For more details, go to wilottery.com and the Wisconsin Lottery’s Twitter, Facebook and Instagram channels all week long leading up to launch.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Assistant Managing Editor

Pete Wicklund is the local editor for The Journal Times.

Load comments