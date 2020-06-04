Car versus bicycle crash results in biker's death in Mount Pleasant Wednesday evening

MOUNT PLEASANT — A cyclist died after a car vs. bicycle crash Wednesday night at the intersection of Fancher Road (Highway H) and Luanne Drive.
The 53-year-old Franksville man riding the bike was wearing a helmet, but suffered a serious head injury and died at the scene, according to a press release from Mount Pleasant Police.
After the crash, which occurred at around 6:25 p.m. on Wednesday, a nurse and another bystander attempted lifesaving measures, but were unsuccessful. As of Wednesday night, Mount Pleasant Police were not releasing the names of the bicyclist or the driver of the vehicle, a 19-year-old woman from Kenosha.
No citations in the crash had been issued as of Wednesday night, but inattentive driving is being considered as a possible contributing factor. There are no indications that drugs or alcohol were involved, according to police.
Fancher Road was closed for around three hours during the on-scene investigation.
This case is being investigated by the Mount Pleasant Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Office of the Racine County Medical Examiner.
It was the fourth vehicle related fatality in Racine County in the span of about a week.
The operator of a motorcycle was involved in a crash with another vehicle at the intersection of Washington Avenue and 10th Street at about 9:14 p.m Wednesday, May 27. He later died from his injuries at Ascension All Saints Hospital.
That same night, another driver left the roadway and struck a tree in the 3700 block of Osborne Boulevard, at the curve between Poe and Byron avenues, at about 10:45 p.m. He also died from his injuries after being transported to the nearby hospital.
Then last Friday, May 29, a worker on Interstate 94, cleaning up debris, later reported to be a turtle, was struck by a passing vehicle.
Additional information about those three crashes has not been released, but The Journal Times will update them as information becomes available.
