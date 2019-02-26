Try 1 month for 99¢

RACINE — A Subaru SUV nearly struck a home at the intersection of North Main and Goold streets after colliding with a Dodge pickup just before 3:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The Subaru was pushed over a snowbank and nearly impacted a home at the southwest corner of the intersection, stopping in a bush just inches short of the house.

Racine Fire Department Battalion Chief Paul Madden said that one person was transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital with a “minor head injury.”

Gregory Klausen, who lives at the home that was almost hit, said that this is the second time in less than a year that a crash at the intersection of North Main and Goold has led to a car coming to rest in his yard.

“We were just sitting down to watch TV when we heard this huge bang,” Klausen said. “The whole house shook a bit.

No damage to the house was evident. 

