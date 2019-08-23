MOUNT PLEASANT — A mechanical error may have lead to a car being on fire at a Burger King drive-thru.
On Friday around 2:55 p.m., the South Shore Fire Department responded to a call about a car being on fire at the drive-thru at the Burger King located on Highway 20 near Interstate 94.
Mount Pleasant Police believe a mechanical malfunction in the vehicle may have contributed to the incident.
The fire was extinguished within a few minutes and no injuries were reported. The only damage sustained, beyond the vehicle, was the drive-thu menu and speaker.
