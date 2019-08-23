{{featured_button_text}}
Drive-Thru Fire

A car burst into flames while driving up to the drive-thru at Burger King on Highway 20 near Interstate 94 in Mount Pleasant at about 2:55 p.m. on Friday. The South Shore Fire Department was able to extinguish the flames within minutes. Mount Pleasant Police believe the car malfunctioned. No one was injured and the only damage sustained was to the drive-thru menu at Burger King and the vehicle. 

 CHRISTINA LEIFFRING christina.leiffring@journaltimes.com

MOUNT PLEASANT — A mechanical error may have lead to a car being on fire at a Burger King drive-thru.

On Friday around 2:55 p.m., the South Shore Fire Department responded to a call about a car being on fire at the drive-thru at the Burger King located on Highway 20 near Interstate 94. 

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

Mount Pleasant Police believe a mechanical malfunction in the vehicle may have contributed to the incident. 

The fire was extinguished within a few minutes and no injuries were reported. The only damage sustained, beyond the vehicle, was the drive-thu menu and speaker. 

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
1
0
0

Tags

Load comments