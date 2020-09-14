 Skip to main content
Car fire reported on Mount Pleasant Street; no injuries reported
RACINE — A car fire was reported  early Monday morning in the 2900 block of Mount Pleasant Street. It was the second car fire reported in the city in two days, after another car fire was reported late Saturday night at the 2400 block of Anthony Lane.

The Racine Fire Department was dispatched to the Mount Pleasant Street address just after 1 a.m. Monday. Firefighters extinguished the fire and then found evidence that fire was intentionally set to a 2011 Chevy Impala, according to a press release from the Fire Department.

No injuries were reported and the vehicle sustained approximately $3,500 worth of damage, the release said. Anyone with information is asked to call  Capt. Craig Ford at Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau at 262-635-7870. Callers can remain anonymous.

The Racine Police Department also assisted on the call.

The other fire was reported at 11 p.m. Saturday on Anthony Lane. A 2009 Dodge Journey was found fully engulfed in flames when the crew of Engine 2 arrived. Firefighters extinguished the blaze. No injuries were reported in that call. The vehicle is a total loss, estimated at $2,500, according to the Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is undetermined but the origin was in the engine compartment, fire investigators said.

