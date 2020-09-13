Car fire reported on Anthony Lane; no injuries

RACINE — A car fire was reported at the 2400 block of Anthony Lane Saturday night but caused no injuries.
The Racine Fire Department was dispatched at 11 p.m. Saturday for a car on fire in the 2400 block of Anthony Lane, according to a press release from the Racine Fire Department.
A 2009 Dodge Journey, owned by Johnny Walrup, was fully engulfed in flames when the crew of Engine 2 arrived. Firefighters extinguished the blaze. No injuries were reported. The vehicle is a total loss, estimated at $2,500, according to the release.
The cause of the fire is undetermined but the origin was in the engine compartment, the Fire Department said in the news release. The Racine Police Department assisted in this incident.
