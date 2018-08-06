STURTEVANT — The South Shore Fire Department was notified of a vehicle fire between two houses at 3202 Kennedy Drive at 4:11 p.m. Sunday, according to a press release from Battalion Chief Steve Salvo.
After arriving on the scene, Sturtevant Police Department officers confirmed a fully involved vehicle fire and started evacuating residents from duplexes located on both sides of the vehicle fire.South Shore Fire Department units arrived at 4:15 p.m. and began extinguishing efforts.
The fire was determined to have started in a 2008 Cadillac Escalade that was parked in a driveway between the two duplexes, likely due to a mechanical malfunction in the vehicle’s engine.
Heat from the fire seriously damaged siding on duplexes located at 3202 Kennedy Drive and 3208 Kennedy Drive, with an estimated damage of $10,000 to each of the buildings. The vehicle was a total loss.
The two duplexes remained habitable after the fire, and no injuries were reported.
Ok wait, nowhere in this article did it say the vehicle had been running so how did a fire get started from the engine? Doesn't the engine have to be running to have something spark a fire from it? I used to have an '08 Escalade and it was the best car I ever had.
