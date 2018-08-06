Subscribe for 17¢ / day
car fire

Firefighters from the South Shore Fire Department distinguish a car fire Aug. 5 at 3202 Kennedy Drive, Sturtevant.

 Submitted photo

STURTEVANT — The South Shore Fire Department was notified of a vehicle fire between two houses at 3202 Kennedy Drive at 4:11 p.m. Sunday, according to a press release from Battalion Chief Steve Salvo.

After arriving on the scene, Sturtevant Police Department officers confirmed a fully involved vehicle fire and started evacuating residents from duplexes located on both sides of the vehicle fire.South Shore Fire Department units arrived at 4:15 p.m. and began extinguishing efforts.

The fire was determined to have started in a 2008 Cadillac Escalade that was parked in a driveway between the two duplexes, likely due to a mechanical malfunction in the vehicle’s engine.

Heat from the fire seriously damaged siding on duplexes located at 3202 Kennedy Drive and 3208 Kennedy Drive, with an estimated damage of $10,000 to each of the buildings. The vehicle was a total loss.

The two duplexes remained habitable after the fire, and no injuries were reported.

0
0
2
6
0

Load comments