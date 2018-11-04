Try 1 month for 99¢

RACINE — A car burst into flames Sunday afternoon in the parking lot of Family Dollar, 3701 Durand Ave.

Steve Williams, owner of the car, said his wife, Angela, and their four kids were in the car after attending church when the incident began just before 2:30 p.m.

"It started in the back, an electrical problem ... I had about a half of tank of gas," Williams said. “They all got out and then it was just – boom... Everybody’s OK.”

Williams said nothing like this has ever happened to him before. 

Williams believes the cause of the fire may be connected to a recent repair he had done on the car.

“There was a light problem in the back and I took it and had it fixed,” Williams said. “And this is the result of it. I think they just didn’t fix it right.”

