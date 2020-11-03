Car fire allegedly set intentionally

RACINE — Engine 6 was dispatched just before midnight Monday to a report of a parked vehicle on fire near the intersection of DeKoven and Kearney avenues, according to a news release from the Racine Fire Department.
Engine 6 arrived to find a 2008 Ford Explorer on fire, mainly in the rear cargo area. Firefighters put the fire out with a preconnected handline.
The vehicle is total loss. There were no injuries reported.
A fire investigator was called to the scene, and the initial investigation indicates that the fire was intentionally set. Anyone with information about this fire is asked to call Racine Fire Prevention Bureau at 262-635-7915.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.