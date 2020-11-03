 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Car fire allegedly set intentionally
0 comments

Car fire allegedly set intentionally

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Racine Fire Department News

RACINE — Engine 6 was dispatched just before midnight Monday to a report of a parked vehicle on fire near the intersection of DeKoven and Kearney avenues, according to a news release from the Racine Fire Department.

Engine 6 arrived to find a 2008 Ford Explorer on fire, mainly in the rear cargo area. Firefighters put the fire out with a preconnected handline.

The vehicle is total loss. There were no injuries reported.

A fire investigator was called to the scene, and the initial investigation indicates that the fire was intentionally set. Anyone with information about this fire is asked to call Racine Fire Prevention Bureau at 262-635-7915.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Ron Johnson says Hunter Biden revelations should've come out months ago; Dem senator says no evidence Joe Biden did wrong
Government and Politics

Ron Johnson says Hunter Biden revelations should've come out months ago; Dem senator says no evidence Joe Biden did wrong

  • 6 min to read

The Journal Times spoke with Sen. Ron Johnson in an exclusive interview Tuesday morning. In the 30-minute conversation, Johnson spoke about why he believes there are “deep state” federal employees working to undermine the president and why he has continued trying to expose alleged “sleazy” business dealings Johnson suspects Joe Biden has been involved in via Biden's son Hunter.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News