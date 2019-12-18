CAR 25 debated; Perez says losing public access channel reinforces government mistrust

“I don’t want us to make any decisions on this council that disenfranchises any particular group,” said Alderman John Tate II from the 3rd District. “Right now a decision to not proceed with CAR25 does disproportionately affect a particular community ... I don’t want to see any particular group left out of the political process.”

Alderman Henry Perez of the 12th District said that in conversations with his constituents, he learned that turning CAR25 off reinforced the mistrust some people have with city government.

“If the community doesn’t trust what we do because they don’t have access to what we do and the challenges we face, it makes it much harder for people to want to move to our community,” Perez said. “We need to tell our community, ‘Yes you can watch what we do.’”

Glenn said that mistrust was compounded by the fact that there had been no discussion of the equipment during the recent budget process.

“How do we find out that CAR25 went dark? We heard from constituents — we weren’t even informed that there was an issue with this,” Glenn said. “Someone had already decided that that didn’t matter because they didn’t put that to us. This should have been in our budget.”

Dollars and changing technology