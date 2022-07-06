Car crashes into Park Inn, diner temporarily closed

RACINE — A car drove into the Park Inn diner, 2312 Douglas Ave., Wednesday morning. No injuries were reported.
According to the Cheryl Kraus, an employee at Park Inn, a customer pulled into the parking lot in a white car and his foot got stuck on his gas pedal, causing him to continue driving into the building.
The damage had not been assessed by a building inspector at the time of publication, so as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, Park Inn is currently closed to the public.
Inside Franks Diner, the popular, eclectic eatery at 508 58th St. in downtown Kenosha. Here, regular customer Steve Hawkins gets ready to start eating his full Garbage Plate, a longtime staple on the Franks menu. Next to him is Ashlee Rosko with Hungarian Mushroom Soup.
In Photos: Franks (railcar) Diner a unique place to eat
Franks Diner, 508 58th St., in Kenosha, has been feeding the locals for 90 years. But Franks is also a regional attraction for its unique ambience, irreverent management and wait staff, and hearty, plentiful dishes.
People fill the diner as they eat Thursday at Franks Diner, 508 58th St., Kenosha.
A sign at Franks Diner, 508 58th St., in Kenosha on Thursday.
Customers talk Thursday while eating at Franks Diner, 508 58th St., in Kenosha.
A wall of photos of Guy Fieri, of The Food Network's Diners Drive-Ins and Dives, and his visit to Franks Diner, 508 58th St., in Kenosha.
Franks Diner, 508 58th St., in Kenosha.
Ashley Fugate makes a garbage plate Thursday at Franks Diner, 508 58th St., Kenosha.
Julie Rittmiller takes an order Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, at Franks Diner, 508 58th St., in Kenosha.
A sign at Franks Diner, 508 58th St., in Kenosha on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016.
The menu at Franks Diner, 508 58th St., in Kenosha on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016.
Franks Diner, the popular, eclectic eatery at 508 58th St. in downtown Kenosha, now 90 years old. The building contains a full railroad lunch car and two additions.
The full Garbage Plate at Franks Diner, 508 58th St. in downtown Kenosha.
Inside Franks Diner, the popular, eclectic eatery at 508 58th St. in downtown Kenosha. Here, regular customer Steve Hawkins gets ready to start eating his full Garbage Plate, a longtime staple on the Franks menu. Next to him is Ashlee Rosko with Hungarian Mushroom Soup.
Inside Franks Diner, the popular, eclectic eatery at 508 58th St. in downtown Kenosha. Here, co-owner Kevin Ervin loudly gives his daily speech to customers during lunchtime.
Inside Franks Diner, the popular, eclectic eatery at 508 58th St. in downtown Kenosha, on Sunday. This section was added onto the original railroad lunch car to provide seven more booths for seating.
Inside Franks Diner, 508 578th St. in Kenosha, on Sunday. The popular eatery is an old railroad lunch car with two additions.
