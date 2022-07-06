 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Car crashes into Park Inn, diner temporarily closed

  • 0
Looking in

Cheryl Kraus, an employee at Park Inn, assesses damage after a car drove into the diner Wednesday morning.

 Alex Rodriguez

RACINE — A car drove into the Park Inn diner, 2312 Douglas Ave., Wednesday morning. No injuries were reported.

Inside Damage

A white car drove into the window of Park Inn, 2312 Douglas Ave., Wednesday, causing significant damage.

According to the Cheryl Kraus, an employee at Park Inn, a customer pulled into the parking lot in a white car and his foot got stuck on his gas pedal, causing him to continue driving into the building.

The damage had not been assessed by a building inspector at the time of publication, so as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, Park Inn is currently closed to the public.

Outside damage

The Park Inn restaurant suffered significant damage after a car crashed into it Wednesday.

In Photos: Franks (railcar) Diner a unique place to eat

Franks Diner, 508 58th St., in Kenosha, has been feeding the locals for 90 years. But Franks is also a regional attraction for its unique ambience, irreverent management and wait staff, and hearty, plentiful dishes.

1 of 15
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Raised just outside of Mchenry, Illinois, Alex is a business reporter and a photographer for The Journal Times. He considers himself a Clark Kent and Jimmy Olsen all-in-one. Alex is a graduate of SIUC in Carbondale, Illinois. Twitter:@arodatjt

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Finland, Sweden begin NATO membership process

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News