Car crash victim was a talented attorney, beloved aunt, Union Grove native

“Elizabeth was a vibrant and brilliant litigator who loved her clients and job fiercely, but more importantly, she was an amazing and kind human being. She was not just my colleague, she was my dear friend," stated Tara Devine, a managing partner at Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard’s Lake County office where Olszewski worked.

In the first case Olszewski took to trial in 2016, her team won a $1.6 million jury verdict after a woman with a mental disability was left alone in a group home, despite having numerous falls.

“I think I’ll always remember that case because it’s the first case I took to trial, but also for the justice we were able to get for the family,” Olszewski is quoted as saying on the firm’s website. “I like the challenge of overcoming various obstacles for my clients in order to achieve justice.”

“I became an attorney because I’m dedicated to getting justice for my clients,” she said in a video from the law firm. “It’s like telling a story about what happened, from beginning to end … It’s difficult not to get emotional during the trials.”