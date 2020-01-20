CAR25 could go back on air, funds would come from contingency fund and other budgets

RACINE — Restoration of Racine’s public-access channel is set to go to the City Council for a vote on Tuesday, though the cost is higher than the initial $30,000 estimate.

Last week, the Finance and Personnel Committee voted to send to the City Council, with a recommendation of approval, an amended proposal for purchasing equipment and budgeting the manpower needed to get BelleTV, also known as CAR25, back on the air.

Cost estimate

When BelleTV/CAR25 first went dark in early December, the estimated cost for replacement equipment alone was $30,000, which is the amount Alderman Sandy Weidner of the 6th District had included in her request to get the channel up and running again.

That request went before the Committee of the Whole, a subcommittee of the full City Council, which after a long discussion decided to send it to Finance and Personnel. The decision granted city staff more time to find answers to questions raised by the aldermen and put together a proposal that addressed concerns about the channel’s longevity.

The budgeted amount presented at last Monday’s meeting was $145,666.29. City Administrator Jim Palenick said the first estimate was “off the cuff,” whereas the new estimate was based on further research about what would be the best investment.