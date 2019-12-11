CAR25/BelleTV has gone dark; Meetings still streaming online

RACINE — Anyone who has tuned into BelleTV, previously known as CAR25 (Cable Access Racine), over the past week or so has found a blank screen.
City Communications Director Shannon Powell said the equipment to maintain and broadcast BelleTV has been having issues with overheating and shutting down for some time, and stopped working about a week ago. Officials estimate the cost to replace the equipment would be more than $30,000, which was not been budgeted for 2020.
City Administrator Jim Palenick said that with a growing number of residents cutting the cord and relying on streaming instead of cable television, it’s debatable whether the station would be worth the investment to maintain it.
“At one time cable access was very important,” said Palenick. “There seems to be much better ways to provide that service.”
Alderman Sandy Weidner of the 6th District has submitted a request to amend the 2020 budget to include the needed repairs for that equipment. She argues that there are many people, particularly older residents, who still rely on the channel.
“There are plenty of people who don’t get their government news on a computer or a smartphone,” said Weidner.
City meetings that would normally play on BelleTV, such as the City Council and Committee of the Whole budget hearings, are still available online at belletv.viebit.com.
The long road to CAR25
When the city signed a 23-year agreement in 1996 with Tele-Communications Inc. (which was bought out by AT&T in 1998), it prompted discussions about running a public access channel in Racine. At that time, many communities in southeastern Wisconsin had public access channels with studios where residents could produce original programming.
Byron L. Huesdens, a member of the city’s Cable Television Commission, wrote a letter to The Journal Times stating that he wanted to see some of the franchise fees that cable companies pay to run cables along public rights-of-way invested in a public access channel.
The idea was studied and debated for years until the council decided to set aside $40,000 in the 2003 budget to start the channel. That fall, Cable Access Racine 25 was launched.
Originally, the city decided to set aside 10% of franchise fees to fund the channel. It had a studio and one to two employees who helped run it. Former Mayor John Dickert pushed to have an outside firm run the channel, which lasted for about a year, and then those positions were cut.
Since then the channel has been run by the city’s IT department. The franchise fees, which for 2020 are estimated to be about $830,000, are lumped in with the city’s general operations budget.
In addition to public meetings, CAR25 aired original programming from the Racine Public Library, The Racine Rotary Post Prom and the Fourth of July Parade. It televised memorials to 9/11 and the Laurel Clark memorial service after her death on the Space Shuttle Columbia in February 2003.
Starting just a few weeks ago, Angela Boutwell and Dyland Weather launched a new program called “Eye on Racine.” When they started, they submitted programming for CAR25 that aired on the channel, in addition to their Facebook page. Boutwell said the goal of the program is to educate the community on a variety of issues.
They’ve had guests such as John Kidd from Focus on Community, which works with Racine Unified School District to educate children on healthy choices, and Elaine de la Cruz from Moms On a Mission to Succeed (MOMS), which works with younger mothers. They’ve also discussed issues such as human trafficking and hate crimes.
“This is something for the community. It is not based on color or race or job titles, it’s something that is beneficial for everybody and their families,” said Boutwell. “We want to see our community do better.”
Boutwell said she thinks it’s important for the city to keep the channel up and running and is disappointed CAR25 has gone dark.
“I think its beneficial that the equipment get repaired,” said Boutwell.
While CAR25’s programming has dwindled over the years and no longer covers live events outside of meetings, Kenosha’s public access channel, which is run by a nonprofit, still airs everything from Kenosha’s tree lighting ceremony to programs on politics and news, reading programs, religious programming and “Dr. Destruction’s Crimson Theatre.”