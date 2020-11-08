Car a total loss after fire on MLK Drive

RACINE — Twenty-four Racine firefighters, command staff and investigators responded Friday afternoon to a car fire in the 1600 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive due to the car’s proximity to occupied homes.

There were no injuries reported. The car was a total loss.

At 2:36 p.m. city firefighters responded; upon arrival, firefighters upgraded the response due to the great potential for possible fire extension to adjacent homes.

“Firefighters observed heavy fire coming from the interior of the vehicle, with all of its windows missing,” said Racine Fire Department Lt. Scott Sorce. “The owner reported no injuries and did not attempt to extinguish this fire.”

Sorce said late Friday afternoon that the vehicle, used just prior to the incident, was secured at the time of the fire and that the owner indicated that there had been smoke coming out of the vehicle’s dashboard. Sorce said fire investigators deemed the car fire “accidental,” citing a “mechanical or electrical problem” as the cause of the fire. Damages were estimated at $5,000.