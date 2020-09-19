Canopy Hill development plan gets more tweaks

The developer will also be addressing where vehicle parking for the park area will be.

There is a 0.2 acre “buffer” area planned for the land behind three homes on Highway 45 near 7th Avenue. The buffer won’t be developed and instead will be transferred to the village or individual homeowners, Hawes said.

Bear Development plans to submit zoning applications in early October to be considered by the Plan Commission in November. Those applications will include rezoning, planned unit development, a certified survey map and preliminary plats. The project will also require an approved storm water management plan, development agreement and the creation of tax increment financing district No. 7 to overlay the existing TID No. 4. TIDs provide tax funds to finance infrastructure costs upfront. Affected taxing districts recoup those costs after the TID sunsets.

Bear will also need to submit a more detailed site plan regarding the nature area, as a part of zoning applications. “Given the hilly terrain, it will more likely be a more passive recreation area as opposed to developed park facilities,” Hawes said.