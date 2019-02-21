RACINE COUNTY — Fifty-nine cans down, 306 to go.
Charlie Roy, a business owner and Racine native now living in Burlington, is fighting hunger one nonperishable product at a time. The 56-year-old has committed to donating one canned good for every day of the year in 2019.
“I was sitting at home (in December) thinking about New Year’s resolutions and thinking … ‘How can I give back to the community I grew up in?’” he said.
At the beginning of each month, he brings a stack of canned goods to St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church, 4605 Erie St., Caledonia. In January, it was 31 cans. In February, it will be 28. For March, it’ll be another 31 cans.
He said that donations at St. Mesrob are then collected by Northside Food Pantry, 3825 Erie St.
“I’ve been challenging people to do this too, people who I don’t even know,” he said. “I’m spreading the word. That’s all I’m trying to do.”
The responses he’s heard from friends and from strangers have been positive.
“They say, ‘That’s such an easy idea,’ or ‘That’s such a great idea,'” Roy said.
This weekend, Roy plans to be at the Racine Home Expo at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth Street, to promote his business: CCC & W Deck Cleaning & Power Washing Co. Roy will also have a barrel with him, which he hopes to fill with community donations from Expo attendees and other vendors.
The expo's hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Roy doesn’t like it when he works in somebody’s home — either with CCC & W or with the other company he owns, Pest Control Solutions — and there isn’t any food in their cupboards.
“I’ve always enjoyed doing this and helping feed people,” he said.
Roy easily found a supporter in Paula Aitken of Casting Whimsy, a tea-maker based in Northern Illinois. Aitken plans to be at Milaeger’s Pop-Up Biergarten, 4838 Douglas Ave., Caledonia, this weekend. She will be collecting canned goods, too, in support of Roy’s mission.
“People are excited about it. I just like helping people,” Roy said. “I really believe that kindness is a bridge between all people. I’ve lived that all my life.”
