RACINE — The Racine City Council has approved adding an advisory referendum on the ballot this November to gauge public support for the legalization of marijuana.
Third District Alderman John Tate II, who put forward the referendum, sees legalization as a means to reduce high levels of incarceration for nonviolent drug offenders and to reduce pharmaceutical companies’ “stranglehold” on pain relief therapy.
Several members of the public echoed those sentiments during the public comments segment of Monday’s City Council meeting.
Karen Simpson of Racine told the story of her son, who she said is currently serving time for a drug charge. Simpson said her son has been diagnosed with Attention-Deficit-Hyperactivity-Disorder, or ADHD and Bipolar Disorder. Simpson said her son smoked cannabis to reduce the symptoms of those disorders.
Others spoke in opposition, citing cannabis and other drugs’ potential negative effects on productivity, mental health and in the workforce.
Legalization and decriminalization
The initial language of the referendum proposed by Tate II would have asked voters: “Do you support cannabis being legalized for adult and medicinal use, taxed and regulated like alcohol, with the proceeds from the taxes used to fund public education, health care and infrastructure in Wisconsin?”
The Public Works Committee split the proposed referendum language into three questions. Now, the referendum language will ask if voters support:
- Cannabis legalization for medicinal use.
- Cannabis legalization for recreational use, taxed and regulated like alcohol.
- Proceeds from cannabis taxes being used to fund public education, health care and infrastructure.
The council approved adding the referendum to the fall ballot on an 10-3 vote. Aldermen Jeff Coe, Terry McCarthy and Henry Perez voted no, Meekma abstained and Sandy Weidner was absent.
During the council’s discussion, 14th District Alderman Jason Meekma recommended adding another question asking about statewide decriminalization, which he pointed out is different than legalization.
Racine created a local ordinance in 1990 making 25 grams or fewer of marijuana a forfeiture subject to a citation. But a Journal Times investigation last year found the Racine Police Department was twice as likely to request pressing state criminal charges than to issue a citation as per the local ordinance.
During the public hearing, Alfonso Gardner said the city should do something to push law enforcement to charge cannabis possession as a citation.
“This city passed a legal ordinance, and it has not been followed,” said Gardner. “What has happened? They have destroyed black and brown families for 28 years. They’ve made them criminals.”
Tate said he wanted to send a communication to the Police Department and the District Attorney’s Office regarding the use of citations for cannabis possession.
opioids are already legal, doctors hand them out everywhere that’s how we got into this mess. But with marijuana it’s a different issue, the drug needs to be reclassified and decriminalized.
It's a good day in Racine Co. Welcome to 2018. Too bad it wasn't binding, like in a democracy....we will have the shop up in no time. Looking to buy a building soon! Grassroots! Baby!
Will Opioids be the next drugs, needing to be decriminalized, and added to the list of recreational mind altering substances? The aldermen should be made aware other fun drugs so they can slip them into the referendum. If our voters are foolish enough to pass the referendum, that pot of gold at the end of tax earnings will be squandered just like the alcohol and tobacco tax increases are.
Ignorance. The decriminalization, taxation and regulation of opioids would make the drug safer. Alcohol is the worse drug there is, and you're complaining about a drug with an antidote. No antidote with alcohol. Go drink a bottle of vodka. Kills just as fast as an opioid. Get real. The war on drugs, Nancy, has failed big-time.
Wake up to the 21st Century. Other states have decriminalized or legalized reefer. As a result, they have more tax money than they know what to do with. I know "right wing" smokers. Stop with the polarizing attitudes that are crippling Racine.
Maybe they're thinking there will be a "Blue Wave" and they'll do such a bad job, as they always do, but at least there will be pot to make them feel better. Honestly, before they start approving pot for recreational use look at the mess they have in CA, WA and CO. Homelessness is rampant because regular pot smoking takes away your drive.
That's not to say medical marijuana isn't a benefit but regulated and not where you doctor shop to find one that will give you a prescription. That's the same as legalization. REAL medical marijuana could be a great benefit and I hope there's a lot more research.
actually, the homelessness is caused by people from Wisconsin (and other states) going to the legal states so they can smoke without worry of imprisonment and then find out there are no readily available jobs/housing.
How long is that nose Pinocchio? Your post has no proof, just hyperbolic drivel. 30 states have legalized cannabis. I don't see fox news reporting about all those problems you're spewing. Truth is, scooter could have had his 250k jobs goal in six months w cannabis legalization, but beer is safer donchaknow
Then they wonder why Detroit is considered a step up from Racine!! Or should I say, a few steps up?
Move.
Typical of the left wing morons on the city council.
Typical alt right fascist
