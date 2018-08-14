BURLINGTON — As voters decided on their choices for today’s partisan primary election, candidates for Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District seat made their best efforts Monday to win support of constituents in hopes of moving on to the Nov. 6 midterm election.
The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The 1st Congressional District contains all of Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties, along with parts of southern Milwaukee County and Waukesha County, and western Rock County.
Possibly the most notable stumping for votes Monday was at Veterans Terrace in Burlington.
House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., in his 20th year as 1st District representative, spoke to a crowd of about 50 supporters on behalf of his fellow Janesville resident and former aide, Bryan Steil, a member of the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents.
In April, Ryan shocked the political world when he announced that he would not seek re-election.
Ryan, who has endorsed Steil, said Steil has “two ears and one mouth, and will use them in that proportion,” if elected.
Steil, who has recently worked in manufacturing, said the current economic status is the reason why the district should remain in Republican hands: “We can’t take a step back.”
“We need to take a step forward and make even more progress, and that’s why I’m running for Congress,” Steil said, adding that as a member of the Board of Regents, “we’ve held the line on tuition. In Washington, sometimes when they try to hold the line on spending, it’s 5 or 6 percent increases in growth. That’s Washington-style math. We need a Wisconsin-style, fiscal discipline approach.”
Steil’s challengers to succeed Ryan have been working to make themselves more known to the voters.
Kevin Adam Steen, an evangelical Christian from Burlington who works as an engineer at Putzmeister, has increased his campaign spending, trying through print and online ads to get the word out on his campaign.
Steen said he has been meeting with constituents, and that volunteers for his campaign have been helping put up signs and coordinating rides to the polls.
The campaign for Nick Polce, a real estate investor, entrepreneur and former Green Beret from the Lake Geneva area, did not respond to The Journal Times about last-minute campaign activity.
Also on the ballot in today’s Republican primary for Congress are Delavan businessman and strident Paul Ryan critic Paul Nehlen; Jeremy Ryan, a political instigator and marijuana advocate from Madison; and Brad Boivin, a clinical psychologist from Nashota in Waukesha County.
Democrats make their pitch
On the Democratic side, candidates are hopeful that come November they will be able to take the seat back for the first time since 1994, when it was held by Peter Barca, D-Kenosha, who is now a state senator.
Democratic candidate Randy Bryce, an ironworker and union activist from Caledonia, spent much of Monday on the western side of the district. He had some help in trying to persuade voters from U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, a Democrat who represents the Wisconsin 2nd Congressional District.
Julia Savel, communications director for the Bryce campaign, said Bryce spent much of the weekend talking to voters to try to gain their support.
“Over the past three days, our campaign has mobilized our countless supporters that are working tirelessly to make sure we get a working person like Randy on the ballot in November,” Savel said. “We are looking forward to Election Day and taking on Paul Ryan’s clone in the general election.”
Democratic candidate Cathy Myers, a retired teacher and member of the Janesville School Board, spent part of Monday talking to protesters outside Ryan’s office in Downtown Racine.
Dennis Hughes, campaign manager for the Myers campaign, said Myers has been all over the district making her case to voters.
“We believe that when voters meet Cathy, they realize she is the type of competent, genuine public servant that this district has been missing for the last two decades,” Hughes said. “So (Monday) wasn’t much different for her than any other on the campaign. She was in Racine and Janesville, thanking volunteers and speaking with as many voters as she could.”
Besides the congressional race, Wisconsin primary voters today also get to vote for U.S. Senate for the Republican Party, governor for both major parties, Democratic lieutenant governor candidates, and secretary of state and state treasurer for both major parties.
Voters in the 62nd Assembly District will choose between two Republican candidates: Racine Unified School District Board President Robert Wittke of Wind Point, and John Leiber, a Caledonia resident and former aide to state Rep. Tom Weatherston, R-Caledonia, who is not seeking re-election.
The 62nd District includes the towns of Norway and Raymond, the villages of Caledonia, Wind Point and North Bay and a small portion of the far northeast corner of the City of Racine.
