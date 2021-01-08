 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Candidates in Burlington fill up the ballot for spring elections
0 comments
alert top story
BURLINGTON

Candidates in Burlington fill up the ballot for spring elections

{{featured_button_text}}

BURLINGTON — A lively year for local elections is taking shape in Burlington, as several newcomers announce their candidacies for both city government and schools.

Voters in the April 6 elections will have contested races to decide for both the Burlington City Council and the Burlington Area School Board.

Issues motivating candidates include attracting new business downtown, controlling pollution from local industry and resolving racial tensions in the schools.

School board challenger Marlo Brown, in his first bid for elected office, said he wants to give voice to Black people and other minorities in the public school district.

In an ongoing debate about whether racism has gone unchecked by school district officials, Brown said he stands “squarely in the middle” of two opposing sides in the community.

Brown, who is Black, has entered the race for two school board seats, in a field that also includes incumbents Diane Wood and Taylor Wishau.

“I just want to be able to lend my voice from my perspective,” he said. “Who better to speak on the point of view of a Black person than a Black person?”

In city government, voters will decide City Council races between Shad Branen and Joann Koenecke in District 1, between incumbent Bob Grandi and Christopher Wiess in District 2, and between Bill Smitz and Kimberly Roegner in District 4.

The only uncontested race on the April 6 ballot locally is in City Council District 3, where incumbent Jon E. Schultz II has drawn no opposition.

Moon Rabbit brings worldly food to downtown Watertown

Branen, a local business owner making his first run for public office, said he wants the business community to have better representation in Burlington city government.

The owner of The Plaza Theater movie house, Branen said he hopes to entice new business downtown, too.

“I think that creating a business-friendly climate is really important,” he said. “I think there are better ways.”

Roegner, a local attorney and another first-time candidate, said she wants to consider pollution and foul odors emanating from industrial plants in Burlington. Residents in her district frequently complain about living near such factories, she said.

“It sounds like it’s a concern at every door I knock on,” she said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Other candidates in the April 6 elections could not be reached for comment.

The deadline passed Tuesday for incumbents and challengers to register and get their names on the ballot.

City Council, School Board

In all, voters in the Burlington area will fill four seats on the nine-member City Council and two seats on the seven-member School Board.

Brown, a sales person and a father of four whose children have attended Burlington schools, announced his candidacy by saying he could bring diversity to the school board and he would promote a curriculum “inclusive for all students.”

He aims to become the school board’s only Black member at a time of public backlash toward incidents of alleged racism in the schools, as well as toward the district’s response on the issue.

Brown said he disagrees with the perception that Burlington is a racist community. Neither he nor his children, he said, have ever experienced racism locally, adding that he hopes to “change the narrative.”

“I want to be a positive voice and help with that change,” he added.

Branen said he decided to enter city politics after encountering city government in his own business dealings.

Branen said he believes Burlington already has what it needs to attract and retain downtown businesses.

“We’re in a good position as a community,” he said. “We have a lot to offer.”

Roegner said she, too, has experienced city government while representing local businesses in her law practice as they deal with the city on various issues.

Roegner said she has observed “frustrations” toward the city’s government among current or prospective new business operators.

“The more I realized,” she said, “I had really good questions to ask that weren’t being put on the table.”

+14 Photos: Inside Burlington's new $32 million middle school
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Burlington High School teacher suspended; allegedly directed students to watch video questioning election results
Local News

Burlington High School teacher suspended; allegedly directed students to watch video questioning election results

In a message to students from the teacher that was shared on social media, the teacher indicated he was planning to travel to Washington this week to protest President Trump's defeat.

Jeff Taff, a high school social studies teacher, told students that he was "standing up for election integrity," according to an online lesson plan shared on social media. The Burlington Area School District is investigating.

Racine man allegedly stole prescription drugs from a woman, then kicked and spat on cop after being arrested
Crime and Courts

Racine man allegedly stole prescription drugs from a woman, then kicked and spat on cop after being arrested

Xavier Desun Taylor, 32, of the 1600 block of Kentucky Street, has been charged with two felony counts of battery to a law enforcement officer, felony counts of burglary of a building and robbery with use of force, and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as 12 felony counts of bail jumping and 12 misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.

+5
A Little R & R Cafe in Downtown Racine closes
Local News

A Little R & R Cafe in Downtown Racine closes

One of the few cafes in Downtown Racine has closed. A Little R & R Cafe closed its doors Dec. 28. It is the second cafe to close at its location, 619 Wisconsin Ave., in four years; in 2016 Circa Celeste was sold and transformed into R & R.

+10
Remembering Joyce Leffler, a community pillar who 'basically wrote the Sex Ed curriculum for Racine'
Local News

Remembering Joyce Leffler, a community pillar who 'basically wrote the Sex Ed curriculum for Racine'

  • 7 min to read

“Joyce had a charm, wit, and undying love to those who were her friends and family,” the former Mrs. Wisconsin's children said in an email following her Nov. 5 passing from COVID-19. “She was simply an amazing mom, filled with a zest and zeal for life, all bundled up into one marvelous package. She was the first to compliment a person and make them feel good. This included family and friends – and even total strangers. Seeing others smile provided her great joy. She loved giving gifts to her family, and even strangers. She was just that kind of person.”

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Assembly Floor Session on COVID-19 Legislation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News