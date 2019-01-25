RACINE — Election season is starting back up again as candidates have began announcing that they are running for the 64th Assembly District.
The seat was held by State Rep. Peter Barca, D-Kenosha, but he has since been nominated to be the Wisconsin Secretary of Revenue in Gov. Tony Evers’ administration.
Evers has yet to announce a date for a special election for the seat but already two Democrats have announced their candidacy for this seat.
When the special election is announced, it has to take place within a certain amount of time after the announcement, so it’s likely Evers is waiting to announce a special election until the voters can make their choice for the seat during the April election.
Bristol resident Gina Walkington and Somers resident Thaddeus “Tip” McGuire will face off in a primary for the seat.
Walkington co-founded Forward Kenosha, a grassroots...a grassroots progressive organization, in 2016, and is a community organizer for Planned Parenthood.
Walkington said she received preventative care from Planned Parenthood which detected early signs of cervical cancer and allowed her to receive treatment. Since then she has been an advocate for increased health care access.
“As a mother, activist, and organizer I have always been committed to creating meaningful change,” Walkington said in a statement. “Now I’m ready to bring my advocacy to the Wisconsin State Assembly where I’ll work every day to create meaningful change for Wisconsin families. I want to thank Peter Barca for his many years of service to the 64th district, and I look forward to meeting and hearing the concerns of voters in the coming weeks and months.”
McGuire is an assistant district attorney in Milwaukee County and worked for Barca as an aide from 2009 to 2014.
Before working in Milwaukee, McGuire was a special prosecutor in the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office and while at law school at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, worked with the Wisconsin Innocence Project and the Prosecution Project.
“The people of the 64th Assembly District expect and deserve to have a representative who will stand up for our shared values, including affordable health care, workers rights, criminal justice reform, high quality public schools, and good paying jobs,” McGuire said.
“I’m running for office because I believe state government can do more to empower every resident in this district and ensure that they can reach their fullest potential. Over the coming weeks and months, I look forward to speaking with residents to learn what they want to see from their next representative.”