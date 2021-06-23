Candidate who got 1,200 votes in April election passed over for Waterford school board appointment

WATERFORD — A familiar face is back on the Waterford High School board, landing an appointment over an applicant who won strong voter support just two months ago.
Faced with the abrupt resignation of Board President Don Engler, board members filled the vacancy Monday night by appointing Jeff Santaga, who served on the board from 2008 to 2017.
Just $3 gives you full access for 3 months to exclusive content from The Journal Times and journaltimes.com. The incredible deal won't last lo…
Among those passed over for the appointment was Patrick Goldammer, a would-be newcomer who received more than 1,200 votes in a school board election held April 7. He is the son of a Waterford Village Board trustee, also named Patrick Goldammer.
In a race to fill two school board seats, Goldammer finished third behind Engler and another incumbent, Dennis Purtell, each of whom received about 100 votes more than Goldammer.
When Engler unexpectedly resigned from the school board just a few weeks later — citing time constraints created by his private business — Goldammer figured he would be a contender to get the appointment. He said Tuesday he was disappointed by the rejection.
“Obviously, I think I should’ve been appointed,” he said. “I am definitely disappointed.”
Referring to Santaga, Goldammer said: “I have nothing against Jeff. He has the experience. But he didn’t run.”
The appointment was approved unanimously by board members Michael Schoenfeld, Nancy Klemko, Douglas Schwartz and Purtell. The board discussed the matter behind closed doors Monday night before announcing the decision to appoint Santaga.
Board members could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
Santaga said the appointment process was handled fairly, and that board members who were elected by the voters fulfilled their obligation to fill the vacancy.
“Yeah, I think it’s fair,” he said. “I’m very qualified, and I wanted the position.”
The appointment continues until April 2022, when an election will be held for the board seat.
Waterford’s school board members serve three-year terms at a salary of $4,800 a year.
The five-member elected board works with administrators to manage an estimated $14-million-a-year budget for Waterford Union High School, which has about 1,050 students and 130 employees.
Schoenfeld has succeeded Engler as the board president.
Process, appointee
The district received seven applications to fill the board vacancy. Three finalists were interviewed, including Goldammer and Santaga, along with retired business figure Wolfgang Schneider.
Santaga, 61, a business owner and attorney, served three terms on the school board until he was defeated by Schwartz in 2017. That same year, he also lost his seat on the Waterford Sanitary District Commission, although he has since been re-appointed to that body, too.
Santaga said he did not think of running for school board this year, because he recognized that Engler and Purtell were qualified incumbents. When he learned later that Engler was stepping down, Santaga decided that he wanted to rejoin his former colleagues and contribute again to overseeing the school district.
“Nobody had an agenda,” he said of his previous board service. “We all listened to each other.”
Goldammer, 20, is a college student who graduated from Waterford High in 2018. His run for school board was his first experience in elected politics.
He would not speculate on whether unfair politics entered into the school board appointment. But he said the 1,265 voters who cast ballots for him in April probably feel unhappy with seeing their candidate passed over.
“I can tell you for sure,” he said, “that there’s going to be a lot of disappointed people.”