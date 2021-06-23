Candidate who got 1,200 votes in April election passed over for Waterford school board appointment

The district received seven applications to fill the board vacancy. Three finalists were interviewed, including Goldammer and Santaga, along with retired business figure Wolfgang Schneider.

Santaga, 61, a business owner and attorney, served three terms on the school board until he was defeated by Schwartz in 2017. That same year, he also lost his seat on the Waterford Sanitary District Commission, although he has since been re-appointed to that body, too.

Santaga said he did not think of running for school board this year, because he recognized that Engler and Purtell were qualified incumbents. When he learned later that Engler was stepping down, Santaga decided that he wanted to rejoin his former colleagues and contribute again to overseeing the school district.

“Nobody had an agenda,” he said of his previous board service. “We all listened to each other.”

Goldammer, 20, is a college student who graduated from Waterford High in 2018. His run for school board was his first experience in elected politics.