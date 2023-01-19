 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Candidate says he is dropping out of race for Waterford judge

WATERFORD — A candidate for Waterford municipal judge is dropping out of the race, but his name will remain on the ballot.

Noah Wishau, who serves on the Waterford Graded School Board, said he wants to avoid any possible conflict with holding two elected positions simultaneously.

Wishau qualified to be on the April 4 ballot, but he wants voters to cast their ballots for his opponent, Robert Jones.

Both Wishau and Jones jumped into the race after longtime Municipal Judge Gregory Miller announced he was stepping down after more than 35 years on the job.

The part-time judge serves a four-year term at an annual salary of $9,621 and oversees monthly Municipal Court sessions for local ordinance violations.

President Joe Biden has appointed 97 judges to lifetime positions on federal benches in his first two years, outpacing former President Donald Trump.

Village Clerk Rachel Ladewig said it is too late to change the ballot that voters will see April 4, which will have Wishau listed first and Jones second.

Wishau said he initially thought he could continue on the school board while serving in the judge’s position. However, he later learned that Wisconsin Supreme Court rules prevent sitting judges from seeking another office if they spend more than 40 hours per year presiding over cases in court.

The dual role in local government would not have become an issue unless Wishau won the judge’s race and then decided to run for re-election to the school board next year.

Wishau said he could have served as judge for a year before having to make a choice.

But, he said, “That’s not fair to the voters or anyone else.”

