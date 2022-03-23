Candidate forum planned March 29 at Waterford Public Library

WATERFORD — The public is invited to a candidate forum for people seeking election April 5 to village, town and school board positions.

The forum is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29 at the Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St.

The event is being hosted by a group called Waterford Area Moderates.

The group has invited candidates running for the Waterford High School Board, Waterford Graded School Board, Waterford Village Board and Waterford Town Board.

The public will be invited to ask questions of the candidates.

The event will be moderated by longtime resident Allen Romanak.

