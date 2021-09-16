Can you have pet chickens in Racine County? It depends on where you live

Mount Pleasant: The keeping of up to four chickens is allowed as an accessory use on lots occupied by three or fewer dwelling units. The keeping of up to eight chickens is allowed as an accessory use to a museum or school or day-care center. The chicken housing enclosure must be located at least 25 feet from any residential building on an adjacent lot. The owner, operator or tenant must obtain a zoning compliance permit.

North Bay: No livestock or other animals including chickens, except the usual household pets, shall be kept or raised within the village.

Norway: No person shall keep livestock on any parcel of land in an area zoned for residential use in the Town of Norway. However, any person who shall be denied the use of property for the keeping of livestock may apply to the Town Board for a variance of this ordinance upon an application.