Can you find Waldo? He'll be hiding (with special prizes) around Rochester and Waterford this summer

WATERFORD — A familiar but hard-to-find face is beckoning shoppers into western Racine County stores and businesses this summer with a contest and a chance to win prizes.
More than two-dozen businesses are joining together for a “Where’s Waldo” promotion, challenging patrons to find the smiling character with the red and white cap hidden inside each business.
Each adult or child who successfully finds Waldo cutouts hidden in enough participating businesses in Waterford and Rochester can enter to win prizes in a drawing July 30 at Reads by the River Books and Gifts in Waterford.
The contest, which will kick off July 1, is designed to encourage shoppers to support their local businesses, and also to show local business owners the potential for working together with their neighboring merchants.
Reads by the River owner Kelly Klein said it also is a fun way for families to spend a summer.
Klein said neighboring businesses have been enthusiastic about joining, because the promotion will generate foot traffic among new customers at a time when small businesses are working harder than ever to succeed.
“It’s pretty cool,” she said of the contest. “It’s a win-win for everybody.”
Starting July 1, contestants can pick up a “Find Waldo Local in Waterford” stamp card, which will list the names of all participating sites. As a contestant visits each business, he or she gets the card stamped with each successful Waldo sighting.
Anyone who finds the Waldo cutout displays inside at least 20 participating businesses then can enter at Reads By The River to win prizes at the July 30 end-of-promotion drawing.
Officials from the Wisconsin Department of Justice released no new information before press time Sunday regarding the Friday afternoon fatal police shooting on Racine's south side, just west of Center Street.
Peggy Lynn Johnson-Schroeder had been Racine County's Jane Doe for two decades. Linda LaRoche, who had accepted Johnson-Schroeder into her home, was convicted of having killed the young woman and abusing her.
Steve Klein, left, and his wife, Kelly Klein, operate Reads by the River Books and Gifts, 102 E. Main St. in Waterford, home of the "Where's Waldo" shopping promotion this summer in Waterford and Rochester.