Can you find Waldo? He'll be hiding (with special prizes) around Rochester and Waterford this summer

WATERFORD — A familiar but hard-to-find face is beckoning shoppers into western Racine County stores and businesses this summer with a contest and a chance to win prizes.

More than two-dozen businesses are joining together for a “Where’s Waldo” promotion, challenging patrons to find the smiling character with the red and white cap hidden inside each business.

Each adult or child who successfully finds Waldo cutouts hidden in enough participating businesses in Waterford and Rochester can enter to win prizes in a drawing July 30 at Reads by the River Books and Gifts in Waterford.

Reads by the River, 102 E. Main St., is one of the independent bookstores selected nationally for the promotion by the sponsors American Booksellers Association and Candlewick Press.

The contest, which will kick off July 1, is designed to encourage shoppers to support their local businesses, and also to show local business owners the potential for working together with their neighboring merchants.

Reads by the River owner Kelly Klein said it also is a fun way for families to spend a summer.

Klein said neighboring businesses have been enthusiastic about joining, because the promotion will generate foot traffic among new customers at a time when small businesses are working harder than ever to succeed.

“It’s pretty cool,” she said of the contest. “It’s a win-win for everybody.”

Starting July 1, contestants can pick up a “Find Waldo Local in Waterford” stamp card, which will list the names of all participating sites. As a contestant visits each business, he or she gets the card stamped with each successful Waldo sighting.

Anyone who finds the Waldo cutout displays inside at least 20 participating businesses then can enter at Reads By The River to win prizes at the July 30 end-of-promotion drawing.

There is no charge to enter the contest.

At Rendezvous Jewelers & Boutique Fashions, 217 E. Main St., Waterford, business owner Rozanne Jones already is hatching ideas for all the different places where she can hide her Waldo.

“We have a huge store,” she said, “so we can hide it anywhere.”

After two years of disruption from the COVID-19 pandemic, and downtown Waterford road construction before that, Jones said the Where’s Waldo promotion is a neat way to welcome customers back.

DW Coffee also will be challenging coffee drinkers and other patrons to find the smiling, bespectacled character inside the establishment at 201 W. Main St. in Rochester.

Leslie Kinsey, owner of DW Coffee, said she and her crew are devising clever ways to hide the Waldo display.

Kinsey cheered the upbeat promotion for bringing together area business owners and, hopefully, attracting some new shoppers to visit western Racine County.

“It’s great to have all of us working together,” she said. “I hope this generates new faces, and gets people out.”

