Can public officials talk privately about public business? Experts weigh in on Burlington School Board's actions

BURLINGTON — On April 12, the president of the Burlington Area School District board delivered a statement from the board in response to an explosive new report regarding racism in the schools.
The report from the state Department of Public Instruction had been released just three days earlier. The school board had not met in the interim to discuss the matter.
Instead, records obtained by The Journal Times show that board members and School Superintendent Stephen Plank engaged in private emails and conversations — a practice that puts public officials at risk of violating the state’s open meetings law.
In one email, school board member Barry Schmaling sought a private meeting with administrators to discuss the racism report, and then suggested that the administration could “repeat this” with other board members as an alternative to a public meeting.
Assistant School Superintendent Connie Zinnen responded to Schmaling with another email: “What helps me is knowing that we have the support of our board.”
In another email, School Board President Rosanne Hahn reported to Plank that she had discussed the racism report with colleagues Susan Kessler and Diane Wood. At the time, the three board members together constituted a quorum of four board committees.
The term “quorum” refers to the minimum number of people on any government body necessary to hold a meeting: For example, two people from a three-member committee.
Plank and other school district officials could not be reached for comment about the private emails and discussions reflected in school district records obtained by The Journal Times.
Experts on Wisconsin’s open meetings law said public officials can run afoul of the law by engaging with one another privately in a way that creates agreement on a public issue while preventing the public from observing the discussion.
Law intends to ensure transparency
In the case of the Burlington school district, state Assistant Attorney General Paul Ferguson said one-on-one discussion between a superintendent and individual board members could constitute an improper “walking quorum” if the intent is to reach consensus away from public scrutiny. A walking quorum is defined by the Wisconsin Department of Justice as “a series of gatherings among separate groups of members of a governmental body, each less than quorum size, who agree, tacitly or explicitly, to act uniformly in sufficient number to reach a quorum.”
Ferguson noted that the consensus does not have to come via formal vote. If the superintendent merely gathers enough information to know where most board members stand, it could be a violation of the law, Ferguson said.
“It can be implicit,” he said. “It can be a wink-wink.”
Another expert, Christa Westerberg, vice president of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council, said court cases have found that improper meetings can take place through a series of emails or phone calls, too.
To abide by the law, some elected officials take precautions by not gathering privately with colleagues in any setting where public business could come up. Others mark their emails to one another with a “do not reply” warning, to prevent an improper exchange from taking place.
Westerberg said the open meetings law is designed so that members of the public can hear elected officials debate and understand why their representatives are voting a certain way. Without public meetings, she added: “How is the public going to know the basis for the board’s decision-making?”
The law applies to Burlington’s seven-member school board as well as each three-person committee.
Enacted in 1975, the open meetings law states: “All meetings of all state and local governmental bodies shall be publicly held in places reasonably accessible to members of the public and shall be open to all citizens at all times unless otherwise expressly provided by law.”
The law allows for closed-door “executive sessions” on a limited number of topics — such as buying real estate or defending a lawsuit — although it requires that a public meeting be convened to announce any executive session in advance.
The penalty for violating the law is a civil fine of up to $300.
Responding to racism report
After Hahn delivered her public announcement April 12 of a school board statement on the state racism report released on April 9, the Journal Times asked school district officials when and where the board had agreed to the statement.
On the same night, Hahn similarly announced a board statement on the unrelated but similarly controversial topic of requiring face masks in school to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
School district spokeswoman Julie Thomas at the time said the board had conducted an executive session on the racism matter in February — six weeks earlier — and so Hahn was “prepared to make a statement.”
“Upon receiving the ruling, she was able to, and deemed it appropriate to, speak on behalf of the board,” Thomas said.
A similar explanation was given for the board president’s statement on face masks.
Hahn announced that the school board wanted to acknowledge the state’s report on racism in Burlington schools and wanted to offer assurances that the school district would comply with all corrective actions sought by the state. Alternatively, the school district could have challenged the state’s findings in court.
On the face mask issue, Hahn announced that the board had decided to continue requiring face masks despite some public support for easing the requirement.
Emails obtained by The Journal Times under the state’s open records law show that Hahn reported to Plank in an April 10 email that she had discussed the racism report with two of her board colleagues. Without providing other details, she wrote, “I talked to Susan and Diane, and they appreciated the ‘heads up’ you have provided.”
At the time, Hahn, Kessler and Wood together constituted a quorum of the school board committees on Personnel, Policy, Curriculum and Community Education.
On April 12, Plank emailed board members copies of the full racism report, and he asked them to speak up with any questions. A few hours later, he emailed Hahn the board statements that she would read at that night’s board meeting on both the racism report and the face mask issue. Neither item was on the agenda, but Plank told Hahn they were “two items folks will be clamoring for this evening.”
The following day, Schmaling emailed the superintendent to say that he still had questions about the racism report. He wrote: “As people and the press start asking questions, I want to have a clear understanding our position (sic).”
After Plank agreed to meet with Schmaling — with Zinnen joining them — Schmaling asked whether the board could legally justify an executive session on the issue.
“Is this considered a legal matter the board could gather to discuss in closed session to save the two of you from having to repeat this with other members?” he wrote.
Plank emailed board members again the next day, this time thanking them for showing dedication in examining the state’s findings on racism. The superintendent shared another related link from the federal government “so that you’re all on the same page.”
The school board met again April 26 to swear in a new member elected on April 6. Wood was unseated in the election, and the new board on April 26 replaced Hahn with Peter Turke as board president.
Some officials unaware of requirements
Julia Hunter, membership and communications director for the Wisconsin Newspaper Association, said her group frequently hears about public officials engaging in private discussions at the risk of violating the open meetings law.
Some officials are unaware of their obligations to conduct business in public, Hunter said, while other public bodies knowingly violate the law in the hope that they can “get away with it.”
“There are bodies out there that do it,” she said. “It happens. It’s unfortunate.”