Can public officials talk privately about public business? Experts weigh in on Burlington School Board's actions

A similar explanation was given for the board president’s statement on face masks.

Hahn announced that the school board wanted to acknowledge the state’s report on racism in Burlington schools and wanted to offer assurances that the school district would comply with all corrective actions sought by the state. Alternatively, the school district could have challenged the state’s findings in court.

On the face mask issue, Hahn announced that the board had decided to continue requiring face masks despite some public support for easing the requirement.

Emails obtained by The Journal Times under the state’s open records law show that Hahn reported to Plank in an April 10 email that she had discussed the racism report with two of her board colleagues. Without providing other details, she wrote, “I talked to Susan and Diane, and they appreciated the ‘heads up’ you have provided.”

At the time, Hahn, Kessler and Wood together constituted a quorum of the school board committees on Personnel, Policy, Curriculum and Community Education.