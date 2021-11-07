Can parents have books banned from school libraries? Usually not

Oelslager said that while concerns are being taken seriously and reviewed, it is important to consider books’ value as a whole rather than just a particular section.

“There are a lot of texts that can be taken out of context,” Oelslager said. “But if you were to read the book, in its totality, and really understand what the author was trying to get across, I think those are two very different things. So I think that’s just something that’s important to always remember.”

Both Caldwell-Stone and Oelslager emphasized the importance of library collections being diverse, as well as the importance of students being represented within the collection. With students in the district coming from different backgrounds and having different experiences, Oelslager said each student should feel as though they belong, including in the library.

This means the district cannot take a “one shoe fits all” approach to the materials they keep in their library collections.