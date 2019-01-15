RACINE — A Racine alderman is asking if a local attorney's presence on the Racine Police and Fire Commission — and his representation of Racine Police officers — could potentially present a conflict of interest.
This is part of a request made by 6th District Alderman Sandy Weidner, who has asked for an advisory opinion on whether members sitting on Racine committees should be retained or hired when they have interests or involvements relating to panels on which they serve.
The issue is scheduled to be taken up by the City of Racine Board of Ethics at 2 p.m. Jan. 24, at City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.
Potential conflicts
Weidner said she made the request for an opinion on Jan. 4 after reading a Journal Times report that mentioned that attorney Patrick Cafferty, a Police and Fire Commission member, is representing Samuel Stulo, a police sergeant currently on leave after an alleged OWI crash.
Cafferty also represented Brinelle Nabors, the Racine officer found not guilty by a jury Friday of using excessive force against a Park High School student in 2015.
"I wasn't looking at people in particular. I had never put two and two together before," Weidner said. "But I thought we at least need to know if this would be any kind of a conflict."
Cafferty said no one he has represented has come before the commission, and if they did, he would recuse himself from discussions and decision-making.
"It’s theoretically a conflict of interest if the issue actually came before the board and I participated in deliberations of what the results should ultimately be," Cafferty said. "But nothing I have been involved in has ever come before the commission, and I have never made any decisions as a commission member as it relates to persons I have previously represented."
Cafferty continued by saying that he would never participate in discussion, debate or decision-making regarding any of his former, current or future clients.
"My presence has not interfered with its (the commission's) function in any way," Cafferty said. "The whole purpose of me being appointed (to the commission) is that I bring a different perspective and knowledge base than other commission members. It has enhanced or brought value to decisions we make."
Keith Rogers, the president of the Racine Police and Fire Commission, was not immediately available for comment on Tuesday.
Weidner pointed out another possible conflict — that of a former member of the Racine Plan Commission whom Weidner said offered legal advice to the city during negotiations with Machinery Row.
The Journal Times was unable to reach that former Plan Commission member for comment on Tuesday, and therefore The Journal Times is not naming them.
An alderman's request
Weidner said these types of requests for an advisory opinion are normally sent to a clerk, who then puts the item on the Common Council agenda; however, Weidner's request was missing from the Jan. 15 meeting agenda.
On Jan. 11, Weidner emailed the clerk mentioning that the item was missing from the upcoming agenda. It was not added to the City Council agenda, but was instead placed on a Board of Ethics meeting agenda.
Weidner said she would have preferred for the request go to the City Council first, so that it would have been considered by the entire City Council.
"The agenda belongs to the council," Weidner said. "I’m asking for this advisory opinion as a member of this body."
Weidner said having an alderman's request referred to another body other than what is requested is unusual by her experience.
“I can’t say it has never happened before, but it typically does not happen that way,” Weidner said.
The Ethics Board would not make a binding decision regarding whether or not the issue presents a conflict of interest, but could potentially offer an advisory opinion.
"They would look at what our ethics ordinance says in regard to that," Weidner said. "It’s not black or white — it’s just their opinion only."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Sandy, sorry but you are a bit off on this and I wonder why!? did you vote to give that 400k away...like so many others...Hmmm... also Cafferty has dealt with numerous officers and in his professional capacity knows more about the way things really are than any other member on the PFC...Do you not want a person with at least some authority of opinion with the experience to back it up? You all should be thankful a person with Cafferty's experience and knowledge chooses to serve on the PFC which is for the most part irrelevant anyway.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.