RACINE COUNTY — After months of campaigning and canvassing, perhaps the group of people who have the best feel for the current political atmosphere, other than the candidates themselves, are the campaign volunteers.
As voters head to the polls today, many of them have likely been called by a volunteer or had someone knock on their door to advocate for a candidate.
The volunteers for both Democrat Randy Bryce and Republican Bryan Steil —each running to succeed House Speaker Paul Ryan as the representative of Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District — have spent hours talking to voters to gain support and get their messages out.
Volunteers for both sides feel confident that the candidate they worked so hard for will be victorious.
For Mount Pleasant resident Jennifer Holter, a board member for the Republican Party of Racine County who volunteered for the Steil campaign, it has been a long and tiring election season but she feels the energy is on their side.
“It’s felt like a very hard race,” Holter said. “This feels like back in high school when the coach would give you an extra couple of laps, that’s what it feels like we’ve been doing … I don’t really feel nervous about Bryan Steil winning, I’m rather confident he’s going to win.”
That same confidence was felt by volunteers for the Bryce campaign.
Becky Arriaga from Kenosha used a week of paid vacation from work to volunteer for the Bryce campaign in the final days.
“I campaigned a lot in 2016, I campaigned seven days a week,” Arriaga said. “And I have never seen the energy in a campaign like I’ve seen in this campaign.”
Former Wisconsin resident Barbara Parikh, who now lives in the Chicago area, came up to help people get involved in the democratic process “regardless of who people are voting for.”
“I think we have to have more people participate in democracy, it is sick if they don’t participate,” Parikh said. “I think there’s a lot of energy from women and that’s kind of exciting. And even people whom I’ve known for many years who were not political in the past who are involved in the process.”
This year feels different
However, in discussions with volunteers, many of them point to an increase in rancorous political talk.
“The tone has seemed a little nastier,” Holter said. “I wasn’t used to going any (place) and having protesters just protest the fact that we were meeting.”
Nancy Milholland, a board member for the Wisconsin 1st District GOP, describes herself as an “activist and grassroots leader” and said this campaign season feels similar to previous elections when talking to people, but online there is a lot of bitterness.
“It seems like there’s so much division between Democrats and Republicans. It’s just not a good thing. When we’re face to face talking, it’s a whole different experience,” Milholland said. “We’re all Americans. We all love the country.”
Ellen Youniss said she traveled down from Green Bay to volunteer for Democrats in the 1st District in an effort to flip the district to blue and said this election year feels extraordinary compared to those she’s volunteered for in the past.
“For me it feels different because I feel like the stakes are higher,” Youniss said. “But I feel like things have gotten uglier, in terms of language in the campaign ads and the racism, and my emotional reaction is higher.”
Although he’s not on the ballot this year, state Rep. Tom Weatherston, R-Caledonia, has been helping Steil meet people and make connections in the area.
Weatherston said he also feels there has been a greater division between people with different ideologies.
“I think the difference this time is animosity between groups, factions if you will, and we’ve lost some of our civility,” Weatherston said. “I think both sides of the table, we’re all good people. We probably want the same things, just have different ways of getting there.”
Part of the team
But in contrast to the negative rhetoric, many volunteers have said they have had pleasant interactions with people from opposite sides.
Arjun Shreekumar from Brookfield said people have been “overwhelmingly nice” in discussions with him.
Although he can’t vote because he’s 17, Shreekumar volunteered for the Bryce campaign over the summer and enjoyed it so much he decided to come back for the final leg of the race.
Shreekumar said this campaign was his first taste of politics and he was surprised by the role he was thrust into.
“I didn’t expect to be important,” Shreekumar said. “I’m definitely treated as an adult or as a person who actually matters on the campaign, like being able to train other volunteers… I thought I would be like pouring coffee and taking notes and stuff like that. But being able to do real things with real consequences was really cool.”
