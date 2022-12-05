Campaign to save Echo Lake finds support — and public resources — inside City Hall

BURLINGTON — The battle over an Echo Lake referendum was waged not only at the ballot box, but also inside City Hall, where officials on both sides of the issue tried to influence voters without breaching standards for government ethics.

City records show that Mayor Jeannie Hefty and Alderman Shad Branen — who disagreed with each other on Echo Lake — both worked to promote their point of view with voters in the Nov. 8 referendum conducted by the city.

Hefty also engaged City Manager Carina Walters and other city employees to assist in her efforts at encouraging voters to cast their ballots in favor of preserving Burlington's troubled manmade lake.

Branen, who supported removing Echo Lake, went door-to-door campaigning for his referendum choice of dismantling a city-owned dam and allowing the lake to permanently vanish into history.

A majority of voters on Nov. 8 aligned themselves with the mayor's preferred choice, as 60% voted for saving the lake while 40% favored removing it.

Vote this week A final decision on the future of Echo Lake could be coming at a city meeting Tuesday. The citywide advisory referendum Nov. 8 attracted nearly 4,500 voters and showed that about 60% favored an option that called for maintaining the lake while 40% favored an option that involved removing an aging dam and draining the lake. The City Council meeting is scheduled to convene at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, 224 E. Jefferson St.

City records released under Wisconsin's open records law show that during a hard-fought campaign on the emotional lake issue, some in the community voiced questions about the propriety of city officials encouraging people not merely to get out and vote — but how to vote.

One outspoken pro-lake activist, Yvette Moeller, sent an email to city leaders on Oct. 27 with questions related to both the mayor and alderman's work to influence the outcome of the citywide referendum.

Following a letter to the editor published in the Burlington Standard Press by Branen that urged voters to remove the lake, Moeller wrote "Please advise, if the mayor can only speak as an individual regarding Echo Lake and Dam, how can an alderman speak about his thoughts and city finances as an alderman in an editorial? What in the world is going on?" Moeller wrote.

Experts on government ethics say elected leaders and other public officials can advocate for positions when it comes to local politics. But, if they want to advocate for or against a political issue, those officials should not spend any public funds in the process.

Paul Nolette, chairman of the political science department at Marquette University, said using taxpayer-funded resources such as city staff or city email accounts would violate most ethical standards — and maybe some laws.

Nolette pointed out that Wisconsin state law based on the federal Hatch Act prohibits public employees from engaging in "any form of political activity" while they are on duty.

"It should be a pretty clear no-no," he said.

Burlington's own city attorneys issued a warning during the Echo Lake referendum campaign about the difference between encouraging people to vote, and advocating one side or the other on the ballot measure.

In a memo directed to Burlington City Council members, entitled "Electioneering and the Dam Referendum: Guidance for the Common Council," attorneys said that any council member pushing a preference in the referendum should indicate that they are speaking for themselves personally, not in their capacity as elected officials.

The attorneys cautioned that no city funds, resources or facilities should be used advocating votes one way or the other.

"The Common Council cannot appropriate or use public funds to provide support for (or against) the referendum," the attorneys wrote. "Similarly, city facilities may not be used for purposes of advocating a particular position."

Hefty, Branen and other city officials all receive taxpayer-funded salaries in their positions inside City Hall. Hefty earns $7,200 a year as mayor, while Branen gets $3,600 a year as an alderman.

Hefty could not be reached for comment about her Echo Lake campaigning.

Walters, who earns $153,000 a year as city administrator, defended the work performed by her and other city staff to assist the mayor. Walters called questions about her actions in the campaign "presumptuous" and "egregious" and an "insult to my character."

Branen, whose campaigning to remove Echo Lake was questioned by pro-lake residents, said he complied with the city attorney guidelines and always made clear that he pushing a referendum preference as a personal matter, not as an alderman.

Branen said he never used his city email account for campaigning because such accounts are owned by and funded by the taxpayers.

"I wanted to make sure that everything was on the up and up," he said.

City records obtained by The Journal Times under the open records law show that Walters and other city staffers used city email accounts and spent time during normal work hours to help the mayor's efforts in the referendum.

When Hefty was preparing a newspaper commentary urging voters to save Echo Lake — emphasizing that she was doing so as a private citizen, not as the mayor — she sent a draft to Walters. The city administrator then used her city email account on the morning of Oct. 11 to submit the mayor's column to the Burlington Standard Press newspaper.

"Jeannie asked me to pass this along," she wrote to the newspaper.

With the final version of the column cleaned up from Hefty's original draft, Walters said she and other city staff often proofread the mayor's work under such circumstances.

When the Standard Press identified Hefty as "mayor" instead of a private citizen in publishing the column, Walters sent an email Oct. 13 to city attorneys Timothy Pruitt and Elaine Ekes. The newspaper made a mistake, Walters told the attorneys, and a correction was being requested.

"We are reaching out," Walters wrote.

The city budgets $55,000 a year to pay Pruitt, Ekes and other attorneys at their firm to advise the city on local government issues.

Hefty also sent her "private citizen" column to City Clerk Diahnn Halbach, who collects a city salary of $67,000 a year and who is responsible for administering local elections, including the Nov. 8 referendum.

In another exchange, Hefty received an email from citizens who wanted to save Echo Lake, and were concerned that a City Council vote on the issue could be close enough to result in a tie. Hefty responded with assurances that she would vote to keep the lake.

"I am a tie-breaker," she wrote, "and you know how I will vote."

Other emails show that Hefty and city staffers spent time examining and trying to debunk claims that were being made in political advertisements circulated by activists urging voters to remove Echo Lake.

One such advertisement touted the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as a possible funding source that would relieve local taxpayers, if the city agreed to take down the dam and drain the lake.

Hefty forwarded a copy of the ad to Peter Riggs, the city's $99,000-a-year public works director. Riggs responded to the mayor on the morning of Oct. 20 with a 250-word analysis delivered through his city email account, with a copy sent to the city administrator.

Riggs advised the mayor that the advertisement was "clearly an opinion piece." He assured Hefty that the material would be prohibited at city functions related to Echo Lake, because, he wrote, "We are sensitive to maintaining a neutral environment and avoiding any claims for electioneering."

Branen sent emails to Hefty and other city officials on his city email account, asking questions about whether the city was pursuing the federal funding option, and how that information could impact voter decisions in the referendum.

Some of the city's records — dating back to the City Council's Aug. 16 decision to hold a referendum — reflect unsolicited messages of support from outsiders, on both sides of the issue. Others include seemingly non-political questions that city staff answered without promoting one side or the other in the referendum.

Other exchanges, however, were more overtly aimed at using city resources to affect the referendum results.

Yvette Moeller, a leader of a "Save Echo Lake" group, emailed the mayor and other city officials repeatedly during her private group's efforts to persuade voters to support preserving the lake.

At one point, Moeller sent a list of 16 topics that she wanted city staff to discuss at public informational meetings about the referendum. Another time, when she saw an advertisement for removing the lake, she forwarded a copy to Hefty, Walters and Riggs, directing them, "Please get the facts out there immediately."

Three days later, Hefty sent an email to Walters with a list of thoughts about the benefits of Echo Lake "instead of false statements." On the morning of Oct. 24, Walters used her city email account to respond to the mayor, "Hi, Jeannie, what should I be doing with this?"

A similar correspondence from Paul Haynes, an advocate of removing the lake, raised the possibility that pro-lake activists had unfairly attacked city staff with an advertisement that Haynes said could be defamatory. City attorneys and other staff examined the ad before deciding there was no reason for the city to respond.

After Branen began campaigning and wooing voters for removal of Echo Lake, several pro-lake residents reached out to city officials with emails questioning whether the alderman was acting ethically.

"How is this not a conflict of interest?" Maria Santos wrote. "We have an alderman that is supposed to be representing all of his constituents, and not driving his own personal agenda."

Another writer, Susan LaCanne, asked, "How can Burlington residents be assured that their voice is taken seriously if Mr. Branen has already made up his mind?"

Hefty responded that the Racine County district attorney could look into Branen's conduct. Hefty also wrote that someone identified as "Yvette" had already contacted the district attorney.

On the day of the referendum, Walters reissued the city attorney memo on electioneering to City Council members, as well as the city clerk. Walters called it "a friendly reminder."

DA Patricia Hanson could not be reached for comment.

Officials at the Wisconsin Department of Justice declined to comment.

Dan Carlton, administrator of the Wisconsin Ethics Commission, said the state's ethics rules prohibit officials from using their positions to benefit themselves, family members or outside groups with which they are associated. Those guidelines do not clearly apply to politicking, Carlson said.

However, he said, using public funds to promote a political objective could run afoul of the state's "public purpose doctrine." That doctrine asserts that officials should not use public funds for non-public purposes.

If Burlington officials used public funds to promote one preference in the Echo Lake referendum, Carlton said, "That may be a public purpose doctrine issue."

The League of Wisconsin Municipalities similarly advises municipal officials that public funds should be spent on distributing only unbiased background about a ballot measure. The league has published guidelines indicating that a city official "should not use the services of government employees and other resources not normally available to anyone to advocate the passage or defeat of a referendum."

Officials at the league of municipalities declined to comment.

In the early 2000s, state government was embroiled in scandal when legislative leaders in Madison from both political parties were caught using state employees and state offices to promote political campaigns. Some state legislators were prosecuted criminally for misconduct in office and abuse of power.

Richard Champagne, director of the Wisconsin Legislative Reference Bureau, said another way to gauge whether public funds are being used appropriately is to check how those funds were budgeted.

Unless a city has budgeted money to advocate one option or another in a referendum, Champagne said, using funds for such a purpose could be questionable.

"If there's no budget for it, where are those dollars coming from?" he said. If the spending is unauthorized, he added, "Then, you say, 'Stop it.'"