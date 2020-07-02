Calling all amateur photographers! Send us your best shot of Racine County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Share your photos that celebrate all that makes life rewarding and fun in the Racine, Kenosha and Lake Geneva areas. Two entry categories allows for plenty of creativity.

Favorite Places

• Sunrises/sunsets, an approaching summer storm, lake shore views, farm country, wildlife, monuments, the zoo, historical buildings, or any other feature location in the area are just a few suggestions.

People and Pets

• Friends and family having fun at festivals, parades, charitable events, birthday parties, sporting events, or any significant event are a few examples. For pets, how about a shot of your trusted dog or lazy cat? Or, perhaps a tribute to a pet that has passed on.

All photo submissions will be considered for publication in Wisconn Valley Media Group’s 2021 Community Calendar and in the print editions of its newspapers.

Click HERE to submit your photo.

