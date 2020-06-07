'Called by God' to come to Racine; Bishop Kirby celebrates 39 years at state's oldest black church

The congregation’s unity is especially important now, according to Kirby. “It’s important, in the face of all that is going on, to come together with a united front to address the problems in our community,” he said.

Kirby noted the problems that the coronavirus pandemic has created, and the civil unrest and the calls for change that have grown in volume since the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25. St. Paul Baptist is only four blocks from the Racine Police Department headquarters.

Although many churches have returned to semi-normal services amid COVID-19, St. Paul has been extra cautious. Its services are still being exclusively livestreamed, with only the pastor, maybe a couple worship leaders and musicians working inside the church. That’s why the anniversary celebration for Kirby remained socially distanced.

“We are at a point where people are interpreting on their own what comfort level is (with COVID-19). We owe it to our congregation to keep them safe,” said James Kinchen, a member of St. Paul’s music staff and chair of the anniversary committee.

Still, Sunday was a joyous day as the Kirbys waved and smiled at community members driving past, smiling, waving, honking horns and making donations to the church.