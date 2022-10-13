Caledonia's Paparazzi Ice Cream Shop closes | Owners move to Georgia, report staffing shortages

CALEDONIA — Racine-area residents may now find it a bit more difficult to obtain rolled ice cream.
Not even two years after it opened, the Caledonia location of Paparazzi Ice Cream Shop is permanently closed.
Paparazzi Ice Cream is owned by husband and wife duo Clarissa and Romaro Green and prior to closing their Caledonia location, 5121A Douglas Ave., they had been running two southeastern Wisconsin locations, vending their gourmet rolled ice cream and other desserts. The other location is in Milwaukee, 6235B N. Teutonia Ave., and the couple does not plan to close the Milwaukee shop.
A sign taped to the business’s front door accompanying the social media post alerted customers of the permanent close. “Paparazzi Ice Cream Shop had an amazing run in the State of Wisconsin. We regret to inform you that our time is coming to an end,” The Paparazzi Ice Cream Shop Facebook page announced Sept. 16.
The Caledonia location opened in April 2021. The couple decided to close mainly because of a move to Columbus, Georgia. Clarissa’s best friend is stationed in Columbus for the military: one reason for the move. Warmer weather, staffing shortages and higher success rates of Black-owned businesses in the South were other reasons.
Romaro is still living in Milwaukee, running the business’s first and now only location in Wisconsin. The Milwaukee location opened in October 2018.
He plans to travel back-and-forth between the two states, Clarissa said. But otherwise Clarissa and her children, who also help run the business, are living in Georgia.
While the couple is vacating and selling contents of the Caledonia location, the couple is considering transferring the Milwaukee business to someone else.
The family is discussing multiple ways of keeping the Milwaukee location alive, Clarissa said, such as franchising it. Clarissa and Romaro may also leave it to another family member to operate. All of Clarissa’s family is in southeastern Wisconsin and Romaro has a lot of family here as well, she said.
“There’s a possibility for one of our adult children to carry the torch and finish the job there,” Green said. “It’s very personal to us. Milwaukee was the foundation. It brings a lot of value.”
They have received some interest from potential new owners for the Milwaukee location.
“We have so many regular customers. We really left our mark on that area,” Green said. “For someone to pick up where we left off, we know there’s nothing but success guaranteed for them.”
Some customers expressed comments on Facebook of sadness and congratulations to the family in its move.
“Really liked your ice cream and your hospitality,” wrote Chris Brooks on Paparazzi’s page. “Sorry to see y’all go.”
“Ooo congratulations!” wrote Amy Contreras Upchurch. “We wish it wasn’t so sudden. Good luck in Georgia!!”
Addressing issues and the future
The Caledonia location was a “hit or miss” as far as success, Green said. “We gave it a nice run.” This summer was “amazing,” but then the business experienced hurdles such as staffing shortages.
“It’s definitely a crisis and we were hit with that as well,” Green said of the shortages. “We literally struggled to keep that reliable help. We didn’t struggle at the Milwaukee location.”
The family was living in Milwaukee and commuted to the Caledonia location, a trip taking about 40 minutes to an hour, depending on traffic, Green said. With taking care of her children especially while in school, she wasn’t able to fully direct her attention to the Caledonia location, she said.
In Georgia, Paparazzi Ice Cream Shop has launched so far as a mobile unit available for events. Green said she’s looking into partnering with entertainment companies such as bowling alleys or trampoline parks and operating their concessions and making Paparazzi’s specialty rolled ice cream.
“We can most likely get a full run instead of a seasonal run,” Green said of the new location, noting there was a “drastic change” in the flow of customers coming to the Caledonia location in the fall and winter because of colder weather. “We were looking for better opportunities and better weather.”
But opening a brick-and-motor location is still the company’s no. 1 priority, she said. Moving the business out of Caledonia and to Columbus is bittersweet.
“It’s not something we fully anticipated or planned,” Green said.
But this isn’t fully the end: “It’s the end of that particular journey and the start of another. We have faith and we’re optimistic that we will still continue to thrive. God didn’t take us this far for nothing.”
Paparazzi Ice Cream Shop brings rolled ice cream to Racine
CALEDONIA — When it’s summertime and school’s out, the cartoons on TV have gotten stale and there’s not much left to do around the house, you want to head outside and get moving; maybe break a sweat at the park.
This was the experience brothers Davonte Underwood, 12, and Romello Green, 11, knew all too well in their neighborhood in Milwaukee.
They said they knew a lot of people went to the park to enjoy the sun — like their dad, Romaro Green, who played basketball at the outdoor courts — and they wanted to start their own business selling snacks.
It was a way for the brothers to be productive and earn a few dollars, something their mother, Clarissa Green, fully backed when the idea first came up in 2016.
Selling chips, cold soda or lemonade from a cooler? Running a hot dog stand? “Everybody’s done it,” said Underwood. “We wanted to try something new.”
The brothers set out to open an ice cream stand and their plans grew larger than they expected. What was once a pipe dream at a neighborhood park turned into three locations of their own business, Paparazzi Ice Cream Shop, across southeastern Wisconsin: Milwaukee, Greendale and now, as of late April, in Caledonia at 5121A Douglas Ave.
Clarissa said many customers drove from Racine to visit their other locations, so she took “a leap of faith” to open the new store.
“It was the biggest warm welcome,” Clarissa said of opening day.
Roll with it
In 2016, the equipment to run an ice cream stand wasn’t in their budget, said Clarissa; the idea was set aside.
But in 2018, Clarissa stumbled upon a fried ice cream machine, which is used to make rolled ice cream, originally from Thailand.
Rolled ice cream — which is colorful, delicious and easily Instagrammable — is made by pouring sweetened milk onto a flat, frozen surface and mixing other ingredients into it. The milk then freezes into ice cream, gets scraped into rolls using a spatula and placed into a cup.
Clarissa saw rolled ice cream was a huge trend internationally, but there weren’t many places in Wisconsin to get such a treat. “I jumped the gun the same night (I found it) and purchased this machine,” she said, laughing. “I forgot to tell my husband and I forgot to tell the kids.”
But the family got started right away, practicing how to make ice cream in their living room until they opened their first location in October 2018.
“We just sat down and thought, ‘What are we going to name our flavors? What toppings should we do?’ “ Davonte said, noting creating the menu was fun for him and Romello.
The rolled ice cream flavors include Monkey Business (banana and Nutella), Brownie Bliss and Pina Colada Holla (pineapples and coconut flakes). The store also serves sweets such as sundaes, shakes and conventional scooped ice cream.
“As the mom, my biggest thing is showing them that whatever they put their mind to, they can master it,” Clarissa said. “When it comes to their creativity, I’m one of those, ‘Do it, and if it doesn’t work, that’s OK.’ “
All in the family
When you walk into any Paparazzi location, it’s likely you’ll run into Davonte, Romello or their older sister Shala Green, 17, rolling your ice cream for you. Shala helps operate the Greendale location.
Clarissa said the kids have learned not only to make the ice cream, but also how to run a business, such as how to talk to vendors or manage invoices.
“I tell them all the time, I could have never done half the things that they do at the ages that they are right now,” Clarissa said.
Even Essence Green, 6, the youngest in the family, helps out by answering phones. She said she hopes to own her own Paparazzi Ice Cream Shop one day.
“We help each other out,” Davonte said of his brother. “If he sees me using the wrong topping or not putting as much, he wants to make sure I’m doing great.”
Romello said the family plans to expand the business all over the world.
“We want it everywhere,” Romello said. “Everyone should have the experience of our rolled ice cream.”
