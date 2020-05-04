Caledonia's new police chief says his skills will 'align well' with department's needs

CALEDONIA — The Caledonia Police Department has a new police chief.
Chief Christopher Botsch started as Caledonia’s top law enforcement officer on Monday.
“Today is my very first day. I’m just getting acclimated and trying to meet everyone within the department and others within the village,” Botsch said over the phone Monday. “When I did my research on the department … it seems as if my skill set would align well with the challenges and opportunities here with the Caledonia Police Department.”
Botsch, who was raised in St. Francis, has a wide ranging skill set developed over more than 20 years of law enforcement experience with the West Allis Police Department. There, he served as a patrol officer, SWAT operator, investigator, captain of administration, captain of the criminal investigations bureau, deputy chief of the support services division and deputy chief of operations.
Botsch said the things he is best at are “building relationships, working with people and finding common ground with others.”
Daniel Reilly, the prior chief, served his last day on Friday before retirement. He plans to become a private investigator.
Reilly announced his retirement in early March. He had been chief for a little more than one-and-a-half years after being sworn in in September 2018, replacing former Chief Daniel Warren, who had retired in May 2018.
Unlike the monthslong gap that followed Warren’s retirement, Botsch had already been hired when Reilly retired.
One thing that Botsch wants to bring to Caledonia is “long-term consistent leadership” that builds off of the legacy laid out by Chief Reilly. “Chief Reilly set us on a path forward, and I think I’m looking forward to continuing that.”
Reilly was instrumental in the purchase of body cameras for each of the department’s 30-plus officers, and Botsch agrees that “body cameras are a valuable tool for law enforcement.”
Botsch’s starting salary will be $115,000 a year, which was approved by the Village Board on April 14. Reilly’s starting salary had been $107,500 per year, which was $12,500 more than Warren made.
Like Botsch, Reilly was new to Caledonia’s department when he was hired as chief. Reilly had served with the Pleasant Prairie Police Department for nearly 30 years before coming to Caledonia.
