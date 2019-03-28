Try 3 months for $3
Sketches of possible Caledonia welcoming signs. The Community Development Agency is hoping to place signs like these toward the northern borders of the village.

CALEDONIA — Plans are advancing to add more “Welcome to Caledonia” signs on the northern and western edges of the village.

An agreement between the village and We Energies to allow a sign to be erected near 6005 County Line Road, which is on We Energies’ property, is expected to be accepted, according to Community Development Authority Chair William Streeter.

The sign would be about 200 feet south of the Highway 32/County Line Road intersection, just inside the Oak Creek-Caledonia border.

“The (We Energies) staff level seems to think that they can do this … they didn’t say ‘No,’ so that’s good,” Streeter said during a CDA meeting Wednesday.

The cost of the sign isn’t known yet, as the CDA awaits an estimate from Racine-based Michael’s Signs.

Streeter remains hopeful that the sign could be put up as soon as this summer. 

The CDA was hopeful that more signs to the northwest will follow at Highway G and Seven Mile Road, improving the village’s sense of place and notability.

“This is exciting,” Streeter said. “Something is going to happen here.”

Racine also recently installed new signs marking some of its entry points as well as pointing visitors and residents to area attractions. 

Reporter

Adam Rogan (SCHS '14, Drake U. '17) has been covering homelessness, arts & culture and just about everything else for the JT since March 2018. He enjoys mid-afternoon naps, loud music played quietly and social media followers @Could_Be_Rogan

