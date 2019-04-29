CALEDONIA — The Village of Caledonia wants to build its own identity. That’s why village officials are pushing forward with plans to put three “Welcome to Caledonia” signs up before the end of the year.
One sign would be erected near the intersection at Highway 32 and County Line Road through an agreement with We Energies and the village, while the other two would likely be placed on Seven Mile Road and Highway G. The village doesn’t have the exact locations for the latter two signs pinned down yet, but a possible village-owned lot near Seven Mile Road and Stanley Road is being considered.
Company representatives with Racine-based Michael’s Signs said the signs will cost anywhere from $2,870 to $5,350, depending on the size and where they are placed. That price includes installation fees. Design plans for the size of the signs also varies from 3 feet by 8 feet, to 2 feet 6 inches by 3 feet.
The village is considering either erecting the same size sign at each location, or multiple variations at different sites. The village is paying for the signs with $15,000 in its operating budget that was given to the Community Development Authority for the purpose of signage.
“It’s an identity thing. To make it more welcoming for people who are coming here, or thinking about moving here,” CDA Chairman William Streeter said at the authority’s meeting Wednesday.
The We Energies location sign would be located about 200 feet south of the Highway 32 and County Line Road intersection, which lies just inside the Oak Creek-Caledonia border. The village also wants to put more signs up next year at other entrances to Caledonia that have high traffic counts.
The signs could come as soon as the summer, but the goal is to construct them before cold weather comes. Marla Wishau, a CDA member who is a proponent of the idea, said that creating a common theme was important when it came to designing the signs.
“It’s something that we hope says something about Caledonia to the people who see it,” she said.
There will also be no added maintenance fees for the signs after they are constructed.
ZIP Code update
CDA officials also said the village is continuing discussions with the U.S. Postal Service regarding village addresses being able to receive mail using “Caledonia” in the address line even though there are six ZIP codes in Caledonia that are identified as Caledonia, Franksville or Racine. Village officials have been discussing this issue for several years.
Whether to put “Caledonia” or “Racine” in the address line can cause confusion for residents and businesses.
The village currently has six ZIP codes: 53108, 53126, 53402, 53404, 53405 and 53406. Only one of them, 53108, carries the name of the village and that ZIP code includes some addresses west of the Interstate in the Village of Raymond.
The CDA took no action regarding this issue at its meeting Wednesday, but CDA officials said they will continue discussions.
Blight regulation
The CDA also said the village will be changing its ordinances regarding blight control and remediation soon. Blight ordinances can help citizens understand what they can or can’t have on their properties.
This comes after the village hired Peter Wagner as Caledonia’s development director earlier in the month. CDA officials said Wagner will help work on the current ordinance, as members believe it is not complete enough.
However, the CDA said that changes to the blight ordinance might come slowly.
“It might take another year,” said Wishau.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.