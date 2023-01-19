Caledonia Village president not running for re-election

CALEDONIA — Two years ago, Trustee Tom Weatherston told Village President Jim Dobbs that he would be challenging him for his seat as leader of the Caledonia Village Board in the next election.

Now that time has come, Dobbs has decided not to run for re-election.

“For some reason, Tom wanted to be king of the castle,” Dobbs said, jokingly. “I’ve got other things to do, and I don’t really feel like fighting. It’s a tough job, and if Tom wants to do it, God bless him.”

Dobbs, a retired lieutenant from the Racine Police Department, has been on the Village Board for 12 years. The only current member who has served on the board longer is Trustee Lee Wishau, who was elected in 2006.

Dobbs was elected trustee No. 5 in 2011, re-elected consecutively to that spot and then appointed village president in 2017.

“I’ve had a great run,” he said. “It’s time. Twelve years is a good run.”

“We’re still buddies. It’s a friendly change,” Weatherston said of taking over Dobbs’ presidential position. “That’s why we have small governments. People change seats. It’s healthy to have new faces now and then. There’s some great people running for my old seat. We’ll see how it shapes up.”

“I’m sorry to see Jim go,” stated Trustee Fran Martin. “He and I didn’t always see eye to eye, but we share a deep affection and appreciation for Caledonia and its remarkable, unique community combining rural and urban life.”

Election breakdown

There is only one contested election in Caledonia for the primary, which will be held Feb. 21. That election is for Village Board trustee No. 3.

Incumbent Bill Folk is being challenged by Anthony Hammes and Mark Gracyalny.

The candidate with fewest primary votes will be eliminated, and the top two vote-getters will face off in the general election on April 4.

Weatherston, who is currently trustee No. 1, is running uncontested to take over as village president.

Nancy Pierce and David Rubinson are vying to fill Weatherston’s place as trustee No. 1.

Trustee No. 5 Holly McManus is running unopposed for re-election.

Weatherston is a retired engineer who was a village trustee from 2010-13 before being elected to the State Assembly in 2012.

He left the Assembly in 2018 and returned to the village board in 2019.

Weatherston said that as he gets older, he wants to retire at the top.

“I’m not a young kid anymore,” he said.

Weatherston said one thing the village needs to address is its tax base, which he called “upside down.”

Twenty-five percent of the village’s income should come from commercial development, Weatherston said, and it’s currently at about 12%.

The village encourages development, especially along the Interstate 94 corridor.

Weatherston said he hopes development continues.

Otherwise, things in the village are running well, and Village Administrator Kathy Kasper has done a great job, Weatherston said.

“I think she and I will have to talk about other things we have to change, but I don’t see anything at the moment,” Weatherston said.

Highlights

When Dobbs began in his position, he took former Village President Bob Bradley’s lead to expand sewer and water service on I-94.

During his time as president, Caledonia built a new Village Hall, Department of Public Works garages, police and fire department, and made improvements to village parks.

Dobbs played a role in the consolidation of the county’s health department, now called the Racine County Public Health Division, and choosing the Caledonia location of the Racine County Youth Development and Care Center.

“All of those things needed to be done, and I think I was a great pusher to get all those things done,” Dobbs said.

He said the recent growth on Douglas Avenue, such as the Culver’s, O&H Danish Bakery and Starbucks that were built in the last few years, are going to “kick start” the street to be the village’s “main hub.”

Regarding the upcoming public safety referendum, which would add eight police officers and six fire and rescue personnel through an increased tax levy at a cost to taxpayers of $57 per $100,000 worth of property value, Dobbs reiterated that the village has squeezed every aspect of its budget and can’t squeeze any more.

“We’re short by every metric,” he said. “I hope the people realize that it’s not going to be a ton of money to make sure that we’re where we need to be in those areas.”

Trustee Dale Stillman said Dobbs was a “really good guy” and easy to work with — even when their opinions differed.

“We don’t always agree on everything, and that’s a good thing,” Stillman said. “I hate to see the guy go. It’ll change the dynamics of the whole board.”

Stillman, who’s been on the board since 2018, said he tried to convince Dobbs to run for Weatherston’s trustee seat, but Dobbs refused.

Dobbs said that he wants to spend more time with his three children and one grandchild, and plans to travel and live a more flexible lifestyle.

“I have a lot of fun stuff on my horizon, and then I’m just going to fade away,” he said. “It was a great experience.”

Dobbs said his whole life has been dedicated to public service.

He worked more than 30 years in law enforcement, ran a small business and volunteers in various clubs and organizations.

But, if he misses village government, Dobbs said he may one day return.

Looking back: Jim Dobbs' career on the Caledonia Village Board, in file photos Caledonia Walmart Caledonia Meeting 2 Caledonia Meeting Caledonia Village Hall Caledonia Public Works Committee Caledonia Village Board Caledonia shooting press conference, Aug. 19 Speakers at 50th Fist bump March 30 press conference Wicklund, Dobb and Jacobson