Caledonia Village Hall, located at 5043 Chester Lane.

CALEDONIA — Due to inclement weather, Caledonia Village Hall will be closed Monday, Jan. 28.

As such, the Plan Commission meeting planned for 6 p.m. Monday has been cancelled.

The National Weather Service on Sunday afternoon indicated 7 to 14 inches of snow could fall beginning Sunday night, and 25 mph to 30 mph wind gusts could cause blowing and drifting of snow.

The City of Racine and Racine County closed buildings Monday for the same reason.

