Caledonia village clerk no longer to be elected

CALEDONIA — The village clerk is now an appointed position.

Caledonia had been an outlier with having its clerk be elected; the vast majority of other municipalities have their clerks hired.

The Caledonia Village Board at its meeting Monday unanimously approved an ordinance to change the village clerk position from an elected office to an appointed office.

The ordinance was approved as a charter ordinance, meaning an ordinance that enacts, amends or repeals a previous charter.

The charter ordinance does not go into effect for another 60 days after approval, pending potential referenda requests on issues that may arise and potential revisions to the ordinance.

According to the village website, the clerk's office is responsible for administering elections, public meeting notices, legal advertisements, various licenses and permits and village government minutes and agendas. The clerk's office also administers the Board of Review, certifies tax levy and various day-to-day government operations.

“In order to provide the Village of Caledonia with a more efficient, economical, coordinated, responsible, and responsive municipal government under a system of a part-time President and part-time Trustees and at a time when Village government is becoming increasingly complex, the position of an appointed Village Clerk is created,” the ordinance states.

Currently, the village clerk is Joslyn Hoeffert. Megan O’Brien serves as deputy clerk.

This topic had come before the Village Board several times.

The village’s Legislative and Licensing Committee had a “fairly extensive discussion” about the clerk’s duties regarding voting, Village Board Trustee Fran Martin said. Martin is on the committee as well.

“The board, I think, views the clerk’s duties with regard to voting as sacrosanct, and that she’s in charge of that. Those are substantial duties. We wanted that to be very clear. And I think that has been clarified by this ordinance correctly,” Martin said.

Village Attorney Elaine Ekes said any assigned election tasks for the clerk are allowed under state statutes.

“To the extent that there would be any issues as a part of that election process, those statutes would govern the outcome,” Ekes said.