Caledonia Village Board to interview new administrator candidates this week; new clerk soon to be sworn in

Two structure fires were reported in Racine on Friday, one on Northwestern Avenue and another on Erie Street, with the closest hydrant to the fire on Northwestern Avenue blocked off due to snow and a car parked within 10 feet of the hydrant.
Jimmy Gullberg, a 27-year-old from Caledonia, has become somewhat of a hometown celebrity as he is well-known on TikTok for being about all things medical. But his specific niche is the physician assistant profession.
In an unusual public disclosure on student disciplinary action, the Burlington Area School District reports that three students have been disciplined, including multiple suspensions, and football players have apologized to their teammates for their roles in recent incidents of racism in the school district.