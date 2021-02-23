 Skip to main content
Caledonia Village Board to interview new administrator candidates this week; new clerk soon to be sworn in
CALEDONIA

Caledonia Village Board to interview new administrator candidates this week; new clerk soon to be sworn in

CALEDONIA — The Caledonia Village Board is scheduled to interview candidates for a new village administrator on Wednesday and Thursday.

Those interviews will take place during special closed-session meetings, according to published agendas. The number of candidates and who they are have not been released.

The current village administrator, Tom Christensen, is planning to retire this year. He has been administrator since May 1, 2015.

New clerk

Joslyn Hoeffert, who had been the village’s deputy clerk, is to be sworn in as village clerk on Monday, March 1.

The previous village clerk, Karie Pope, left the position after winning last November’s election to become Racine County register of deeds, upsetting incumbent Democrat Connie Cobb Madsen.

