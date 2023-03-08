CALEDONIA — Caledonia dog owners hoping to allow their furry friends to roam free in a designated dog park may still have to bring them to nearby municipalities.

The village rejected an opportunity to have its first dog park last week.

At its meeting Feb. 28, the Caledonia Village Board voted 3-4 for a resolution authorizing a maximum of $60,000 in park impact fees for the installation of a dog park fence enclosure on the north side of lower Gorney Park.

Trustees Fran Martin, Holly McManus and Lee Wishau voted in favor of the resolution. Village President Jim Dobbs and trustees Tom Weatherston, Dale Stillman and William Folk voted in opposition.

The village does not own or operate a dog park. There is an area known as Johnson Park Dog Run or Caledonia Dog Park, on Highway 38 northwest of Johnson Park. Despite its name, that dog run is within and maintained by the City of Racine.

Other area dog parks include N. Owen Davies Park in Racine and Karen A. Nelson Memorial Dog Park owned by Racine County and located in Mount Pleasant.

Board comments in opposition cited the rural nature of the site, a desire to concentrate available funds on Crawford Park and concern that the proposed project only covered fencing and not other dog park amenities.

While there were some positive comments, several neighbors at the meeting spoke in opposition, citing concerns that nearby horses and dogs don’t always mix.

Gorney Park has a sign posted near the entrance that lets visitors know dogs aren’t allowed. Horses also are not allowed at the park.

History

In October 2022, the village approved a master plan for Crawford Park, which includes upgrades of a skate park, splash pad, sledding hill, open-air shelter with restrooms, multi-use sports field, court sports and an ice skating rink.

The project will cost $10,091,158 and will be paid for using revenue generated by park impact fees.

A small percentage of residents indicated in surveys and outreach that they would like a dog park, but not to the level or frequency that made it a high priority to include a fully-enclosed facility at Crawford Park.

However, a dog park had been a discussion topic for years with the village Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee, so the surveys pushed the committee to look for an alternate location.

McManus, who is chair of the PRAC, said it was the vision of the Village Board to add a dog park somewhere.

During the past few years, the PRAC discussed a location for a dog park within the village, according to the resolution document.

About a year ago, a member of the PRAC proposed an area of Gorney Park that wasn’t being used for active recreation, according to Village Administrator Kathy Kasper.

The PRAC determined the north side of lower Gorney Park was the least impactful to neighboring residents and best available space to potentially include a dog park.

In addition, the village could better utilize an area of Gorney Park by including amenities that did not make the cut at Crawford Park and also not create a large maintenance cost.

Gorney Park is at the northeast corner of Seven Mile and Nicholson roads.

The primary access to the park, also known as “Upper Gorney” is via Nicholson Road, where there are baseball diamonds, shelters and off-street parking.

A portion of Gorney Park accessible via Seven Mile Road is referred to as “Lower Gorney.”

This part of the park consists of two open fields, primarily intended for soccer, and a parking lot with a large drainage channel splitting the two fields.

The PRAC recommended, with a vote of 5-1 at its Feb. 13 meeting, that the Village Board authorize the expenditure of park impact fees not to exceed $60,000 for the installation of a fence enclosure for a future dog park on the north side of lower Gorney Park.

Included in these PRAC discussions were an analysis of other nearby dog park locations, dog concentration based on licenses, costs associated with maintenance and service calls as a result of dog incidents.

The committee presented options for the southern section of the open fields to be utilized, but it had feedback from abutting property owners who didn’t want a dog park near their homes.

Moving the park further north, away from abutting properties, was suggested as a way to reduce the noise and impact to neighboring properties.

Additional discussion among the committee emphasized that this would not be the only cost for a future dog park and that additional features could be built in stages over many years.

This would include future costs to provide trees, a shelter, agility equipment, water service and walking trails.

Since the board did not approve the request for fencing, there are no plans for future phases.

‘A lot of work for nothing’

McManus said the additional features could have made the park more usable.

“I was frustrated, because I felt like the board pushed us,” she said, referring to her committee. “We felt like we were not going to run into the opposition that we did. We did a lot of work for nothing and wasted a lot of time.”

Village Parks and Recreation Supervisor Randall Solberg declined to comment.

McManus, a detective for the St. Francis Police Department, conducted research to determine what problems other area law enforcement agencies have with dog parks in their municipalities.

The problems were issues of loose dogs and barking dogs, “calls that could’ve happened in any place,” McManus said. “Being in law enforcement, I’m kind of a believer that if you give people a place to do their activities, they’re less likely to violate the law.”

McManus added she did not think the area surrounding Gorney Park is rural, saying it’s a quick 4-5 minute drive from urban areas.

Crawford Park should not be the only area of concern, she said, noting that there are multiple parks in the village that deserve funding.

“We wanted to give Caledonia and its citizens something more immediate and add something more to a park that is very underutilized. That was our goal with the dog park,” McManus said. “I really think that if we had brought this dog park to Gorney, in the most minimally invasive way possible, just having some fencing, it would’ve been something our village doesn’t offer our citizens currently.”

