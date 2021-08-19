Caledonia Village Board discusses residential chicken keeping, again

CALEDONIA — Following discussions throughout the past two decades or so in the village, the topic of chicken keeping has, once again ... egg-sploded.
Currently, most Caledonia homeowners cannot have chickens.
For residential properties, citizens must have five acres or more to have chickens and they must be housed more than 150 feet from every residence not on that parcel. For agricultural properties, citizens must have two or more acres of zoned agricultural space to have chickens.
No official action was taken at the Village Board meeting Monday, but of the approximately 25 people at the meeting, several residents spoke in favor of allowing more residential chickens in the village. Public commenters said children can learn how to raise animals, learn about life and death, learn how to make money and would have something to do.
A push to get Caledonia to change its code in 2016 failed.
Heidi Fannin said she got 2,300 signatures in favor of a loosened residential chicken ordinance. She said, in the process, she learned that most Caledonia residents don’t care if there are chickens in their neighbor’s yard.
With chickens, she teaches her children sustainability, and the difference between a factory-farmed egg and an egg from one’s home.
“I can’t believe we’re talking about chickens. It’s really not that big of a deal,” she said. “I don’t really understand why it’s becoming such a big deal. Most people aren’t going to have them anyways. It’s not gonna be like chickens running all over. It won’t be like that.”
Conditions
Trustees Holly McManus and Fran Martin got the discussion rolling again. McManus said constituents had approached her, asking for chickens on residential properties less than five acres.
“Trustee Martin and I thought it would just make sense to bring it before the board and just discuss it,” McManus said.
McManus brought the examples of the City of St. Francis and the City of Milwaukee, which allow chickens on residential property, to the board.
Residents apply for permits from the municipality and register the location with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Some cities such as St. Francis require a permit for the coop to show that residents are following regulations such as not having a rooster and not slaughtering animals, said McManus, who works as a police detective in St. Francis.
“In the amount of time that we have had it (a residential chicken ordinance) in St. Francis, I have never went to a chicken complaint,” McManus said.
Most ordinances allow for permit revocation pretty easily, she said, so the board could build that into the ordinance “to where everybody is happy.”
Neighboring residences would be notified and would have the opportunity to object to chickens on their neighbor’s property.
In favor of loosened ordinance
Village President Jim Dobbs said his position on allowing residential chickens has changed from against it to in favor of it because of COVID-19.
“America had serious food issues, food supply issues during this pandemic,” Dobbs said. “With people self-sustaining like this, it would be a good thing.”
Martin said during the COVID-19 pandemic, families that had chickens were able to use them. Chickens can teach responsibility to children without having as many responsibilities as taking care of a dog, and chickens consume less and “probably leave less waste than a medium-sized dog,” she said. “So to me, it makes perfect sense to liberate our citizens to have chickens, if you will. That seems like an unnecessary governmental restriction.”
McManus said it’s possible the village wouldn’t get as many complaints as may be expected, and that a chicken going into someone else’s yard is no different from a dog or other animal going into someone else’s yard.
“I guess if a chicken came into my yard and my dog ate it, I would feel bad, but that would be the owner’s responsibility to maintain custody of their chickens,” McManus said.
Every email McManus received until before the meeting regarding chickens was positive.
“I think a lot of people, to be honest, either want it or don’t care if we have it,” she said.
Against loosened ordinance
Despite McManus’ positive emails, people that have contacted Trustee Kevin Wanggaard are against it, he said: “They don’t want it. They don’t want them at their neighbor’s. They don’t want it in their yard. And you can open Pandora’s Box, you’re never going to close it.”
Wanggaard said the board over the past 15 years has studied literature from around different areas in Wisconsin and found a number of concerns, including vermin.
“There are a lot of vermin that will come to that area,” Wanggaard said. He additionally asked: Who would police the chickens?
Trustee Tom Weatherston shared a fear that village government could become inundated with complaints should residential chickens be allowed: “And even (if) there’s a procedure as Trustee McManus is suggesting, it’s more cumbersome to this board and the village … I really don’t see why we need to do this.”
A potential solution
Dobbs called for a show of hands from the 25 people in the room. About half of them raised their hands in support of having a loosened residential chicken ordinance; no one raised their hand as being against the topic.
Dobbs suggested having the issue placed as a referendum in the next election, which won’t be until April.
“Let’s put it out to the people. It’s a hot-button topic,” he said.