Caledonia Village Board discusses residential chicken keeping, again

Where in Racine County can chickens be kept?

The following is a list of local rules as found in municipalities' ordinances.

City of Burlington: The keeping of animals, birds or fowl otherwise prohibited may be permitted by applying for a special permit from the Common Council.

Elmwood Park: No person shall keep, raise or have in his/her possession any live fowl within the village, erect or maintain and use on any lot or parcel of land within the village any yard, coop, structure or other building for the purpose of keeping or housing any type of fowl except the keeping of racing or show pigeons.

Mount Pleasant: Chickens may be kept on any parcel zoned for agricultural use, provided the area of the parcel is at least two acres. They may also be kept on any parcel zoned for residential use, provided, the area of the parcel is at least five acres and the livestock is kept more than 300 feet from every residence not on the parcel.

North Bay: No livestock or other animals including chickens, except the usual household pets, shall be kept or raised within the village.

Norway: No person shall keep livestock on any parcel of land in an area zoned for residential use in the Town of Norway. However, any person who shall be denied the use of property for the keeping of livestock may apply to the Town Board for a variance of this ordinance upon an application.

City of Racine: Chickens may only be kept at single-family residential properties and shall be kept as pets and for personal use only. Any person who keeps chickens in the City of Racine shall obtain a permit from the City of Racine Public Health Department prior to acquiring the chickens by completing the application for a chicken permit form.

Raymond: No person shall keep, maintain or harbor more roosters on any single property within the village than a maximum of two on a less than half-acre parcel, a maximum of four on a half-acre to one acre parcel and so forth. This does not apply to commercial poultry operations whose primary commodity is the production of eggs or meat for sale as permitted by the village, county or state.

Rochester: On agriculturally zoned properties more than five acres in size, there is no restriction. For any property less than five acres in size, a special exception permit is required.

Sturtevant: Chickens may be kept in the village, subject to the limitations and restrictions set forth. No person may keep chickens in the village without obtaining a valid permit issued by the clerk. The permit process requires a completed application, including a site plan and accompanied by the application fee set by the Village Board and shown in the fee schedule.

Union Grove: Village ordinances provide that no person shall keep or maintain in any zoning district any poultry, pigeons or fowl or any animal raised for fur-bearing purposes. This includes any livestock including but not limited to: horses, cattle, sheep, goats, pigs or swine, whether or not such animal is domesticated, tamed or a pet.

Town of Waterford: No parcel of land(s), having less than 3 acres in size, nor any residentially zoned parcel, may be used to keep any domestic animals, including but not limited to: riding horses, ponies, donkeys and/or poultry unless given specific permission by the Town Board.

Village of Waterford: No person shall keep chickens in the village without obtaining a valid permit issued by the clerk. The permit process requires a completed application, including a site plan and a manure management plan, accompanied by the fee set by the Village Board and shown in the fee schedule.