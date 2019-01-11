CALEDONIA — The village has upped its salary offer for development director applicants after a round of interviews was unsuccessful.
Village Administrator Tom Christensen said that he had found a quality applicant previously, but negotiations fell through.
“We want to expand our pool of candidates,” Christensen said of requesting to increase the pay grade for the position.
Only three qualified applicants had applied previously when the job was listed in Grade 18 of the village’s salary schedule, Christensen said. The minimum starting pay is just over $72,000 per year in Grade 18, according to the new salary schedule that went into effect at the beginning of this month.
The still-unfilled position has been moved up to Grade 20 of the village’s salary schedule, with a minimum starting pay of $79,432.42 per year, after the Village Board unanimously approved the change Monday.
The 2019 village budget has $80,000 budgeted for the development director’s salary.
Development director will be a new position for the village in 2019 since it didn’t have one before.
In September, Christensen said hiring a development director “will allow (the village) to bring most planning and zoning services in-house.”
One of the listed “essential job functions” for the position is to “plan, organize, supervise, and direct the operations of the planning and zoning functions for the village.”
